'Reliving Lord's triumph': Team India celebrate historic win against England in dressing room- VIDEO

The entire country of India and Indian cricket fans around the world erupted in joy on Monday when Mohammed Siraj castled England's James Anderson to seal a memorable 151-run for his team at Lord's. The image of Anderson still holding his pose while Siraj and others uprooted the stumps to celebrate will always remain etched in the minds of the Indians.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI posted a video of the Indian team celebrating the win in the Lord's dressing room on Tuesday. The players, apart from expressing their views on camera, were seen hugging each other, dancing and celebrating the victory from the ground through the Long Room of Lord's and in the dressing room.

WATCH| SPECIAL VICTORIES CALL FOR SPECIAL CELEBRATIONS

India made a stunning comeback into the Test match through an unbroken 102-run ninth-wicket partnership between pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, which helped them set England a stiff 272-run target in 60 overs on a fifth-day track that barely had any demons.

But the bowling performance that Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami put up to bowl England out in 51.5 overs, was top drawer.

Speaking to BCCI.com after the win, Kohli briefly said: "All I can say is I am really proud. We have had some amazing overseas wins but this one right up there just because of the belief and character we showed and that's been the hallmark of our team."

Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a fighting 61 on Day 4 said: "The way we played and the way we came back, especially in the second innings, this really means a lot to us."

Rohit Sharma added: "Not one or two guys but all eleven came together at different stages, put their hand up and took the responsibility."

Player of the Match KL Rahul, for his impressive 129 in the first innings quipped:" To come here to England and win Test matches is super ,super special and credit goes to each and everybody on the team. We have been here for two and a half months."

The heroes of the second innings with the ball, Mohammed Shami and Siraj, were proud of the team performance.

"The biggest happiness is that we are 1-0 ahead in the series. I hope we carry this confidence into the next three Test matches and play better," said Shami.

"To play here and perform well and win my country the match is the biggest achievement for me," explained Siraj.

The teams now have a 10-day break before getting back for the third Test, which begins on August 25 in Headingly.