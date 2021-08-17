Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Reliving Lord's triumph': Team India celebrate historic win against England in dressing room- VIDEO
cricket

'Reliving Lord's triumph': Team India celebrate historic win against England in dressing room- VIDEO

The official Twitter handle of BCCI posted a video of the Indian team celebrating the win in the second Test match against England in the Lord's dressing room.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:36 PM IST
'Reliving Lord's triumph': Team India celebrate historic win against England in dressing room- VIDEO(Screengrab/BCCI_Twitter)

The entire country of India and Indian cricket fans around the world erupted in joy on Monday when Mohammed Siraj castled England's James Anderson to seal a memorable 151-run for his team at Lord's. The image of Anderson still holding his pose while Siraj and others uprooted the stumps to celebrate will always remain etched in the minds of the Indians.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI posted a video of the Indian team celebrating the win in the Lord's dressing room on Tuesday. The players, apart from expressing their views on camera, were seen hugging each other, dancing and celebrating the victory from the ground through the Long Room of Lord's and in the dressing room.

WATCH| SPECIAL VICTORIES CALL FOR SPECIAL CELEBRATIONS

India made a stunning comeback into the Test match through an unbroken 102-run ninth-wicket partnership between pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, which helped them set England a stiff 272-run target in 60 overs on a fifth-day track that barely had any demons.

ALSO READ| 'England is a two-man team. India should win the next three Tests too': Gavaskar after Kohli & Co. win at Lord's

But the bowling performance that Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami put up to bowl England out in 51.5 overs, was top drawer.

Speaking to BCCI.com after the win, Kohli briefly said: "All I can say is I am really proud. We have had some amazing overseas wins but this one right up there just because of the belief and character we showed and that's been the hallmark of our team."

Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a fighting 61 on Day 4 said: "The way we played and the way we came back, especially in the second innings, this really means a lot to us."

Rohit Sharma added: "Not one or two guys but all eleven came together at different stages, put their hand up and took the responsibility."

Player of the Match KL Rahul, for his impressive 129 in the first innings quipped:" To come here to England and win Test matches is super ,super special and credit goes to each and everybody on the team. We have been here for two and a half months."

The heroes of the second innings with the ball, Mohammed Shami and Siraj, were proud of the team performance.

"The biggest happiness is that we are 1-0 ahead in the series. I hope we carry this confidence into the next three Test matches and play better," said Shami.

"To play here and perform well and win my country the match is the biggest achievement for me," explained Siraj.

The teams now have a 10-day break before getting back for the third Test, which begins on August 25 in Headingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lord's test india vs england team india india tour of england
TRENDING NEWS

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP