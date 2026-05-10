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Remember the name: Urvil Patel of CSK hits the joint-fastest IPL fifty against LSG

He put the LSG bowlers to the sword and hit five consecutive sixes during the course of his fifty.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 07:19 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Urvil Patel has arrived at last. After showing promise in domestic cricket for Gujarat, the Chennai Super Kings batsman scored the joint fastest fifty (off 13 balls) in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals had scored a fifty off 13 balls in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Take a bow, Urvil Patel!(REUTERS)

Against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, the 27-year-old batsman owned the stage and put the visitors’ bowlers to the sword.

Also Read: Father of former South Africa star and one of the finest batsmen not to play Test cricket dies at 77

After a single of his first ball, he smashed three consecutive sixes off the bowling Avesh Khan and then off the second and third balls of the next over of Digvesh Rathi, he hit back-to-back sixes. Then came a four. Off the fifth ball of the over, there was another huge six.

Later, Digvesh dropped Urvil off the bowling of Prince Yadav to make it a forgettable outing for himself. However, Urvil couldn't make the most of the dropped chance as shortly after he succumbed to Shahbaz Ahmed. He took just 23 balls for his 65 runs. After his onslaught, CSK can't lose from here for sure. With the asking rate being not challenging at all, the hosts would fancy to get over the line sooner rather than later.

What a fantastic knock, to all intents and purposes!

 
Urvil Patel indian premier league chennai super kings lucknow super giants
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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