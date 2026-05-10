Father of former South Africa star and one of the finest batsmen not to play Test cricket dies at 77

One of the finest cricketers of his generation never to play Test cricket, Kevin McKenzie has passed away at the age of 77. Say day for the cricket community! (infoKeet on X)

He is the father of Neil McKenzie who played 58 Tests, 64 ODIs and 2 T20Is for South Africa from 2000-2009 and scored almost 5,000 international runs.

Kevin played 133 first-class games for Transvaal and was a solid batsman. He scored 6756 runs at an average of 36.51 and scored 13 centuries in a 20-year-long career. However, he played at a time when South Africa was banned from playing international cricket due to their endorsement of apartheid. The South African cricket team was banned in 1970 for the country's racial discrimination against non-whites.

Also Read: Crisis in Australian cricket: 5 senior cricketers unhappy and some BBL stars are contemplating playing overseas

As per the sacricketmag.com, “McKenzie also played in seven unofficial Test matches for South Africa during the isolation era, when international recognition was out of reach.”

Kevin’s average of 36.51 may surprise some, as it’s not in line with his reputation, but one has to remember that he played at a time when the pitches were out-and-out bowler-friendly. Then, when there were no prospects of playing international cricket, it’s safe to say he couldn’t have had a lot of motivation. But those who have seen him play have a lot of great things to say about him.

Moving tribute from former team-mate! 78-year-old former fast bowler Vince Van Der Bijl, who played in the same era and took 767 first-class wickets, paid tribute to his former Transvaal team-mate.

“The news of Kevin McKenzie’s sudden passing on the golf course today has devastated all those who were lucky enough to know him. Simply, he was loved by all. And by that I mean everyone who knew him, played with and against him in all sports or simply had one drink with him. Mark Nicholas went on record saying Mike Procter was the most loved of all the legends of the game.

“For the same reason, loving, positive, loyal, great team man and opponent, generous to a fault and just an amazing human being. We send our prayers to Wilma and all their special family. The third ‘loved by all cricketer’ is Kenny McEwen.

“A real privilege to know and love them. May Kev RIP. So many stories and memories that would fill a book,” thesouthafrican.com reported Van Der Bijil as saying.