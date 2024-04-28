Renuka strikes as India women beat Bangladesh in first T20I

Pacer Renuka Singh grabbed three wickets for 18 runs to bowl India to a 44-run win in their first T20 international against Bangladesh at Sylhet on Sunday as the visitors took the lead in the five-match series. Yastika Bhatia was the top-scorer with a 36-run knock.(BCCI/X)

The Player-of-the-Match performance was a fine comeback by the India seamer, who had gone without a wicket in her eight previous matches despite her Royal Challengers Bangalore winning the Women's T20 Premier League (WPL) season 2. A two-wicket haul against Gujarat Giants early in WPL was followed by the long barren run.

India scored 145/7 and restricted the hosts to 101/8.

The T20I series is seen as crucial build-up ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh in September-October. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, looking to give her batters a go, opted to bat. In the groove after the multi-days domestic tournament, openers Shafali Verma and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana looked for quick runs. Mandhana though was bowled by Fariha Trisna for nine runs.

Verma scored a 22-ball 31 to provide the innings impetus in a touch humid conditions and No.3 batter Yastika Bhatia scored 36 off 29 balls. They both were dismissed by Rabeya Khan. Kaur struck a 22-ball 30 before being trapped leg before trying to play a sweep against off-spinner Fahima Khatun.

Debutant Sajeevan Sajana made 11 before Rabeya removed her to claim a third wicket.

Ghosh’s 23 off 17 further bolstered the Indian innings.

Bangladesh women lost the plot losing three wickets in the powerplay with Renuka removing Dilara Akter (4) and Sobhana Mostary (6). Spinner Deepti Sharma took the other, Murshida Khatun for 13. Skipper Nigar Sultana top-scored with 51 (48 b, 5x4, 1x6), but none of the other batters clicked as the chase petered out. Renuka returned in the 16th over to remove Khan. Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets.

The second game will be played on Tuesday.

Brief scores: India Women 145/7 (Shafali Verma 31, Yastika Bhatia 36, Marufa Akter 2/13, Rabeya Khan 3/23); Bangladesh Women 101/8 (Nigar Sultana 51, Renuka 3/18, Pooja Vastrakar 2/25). India won by 44 runs.