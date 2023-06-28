'Requesting PCB to stop doing such low-standard things': Ex-Pakistan star destroys own board for unusual 2023 WC request

The schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup was announced on Wednesday, with the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan taking place on October 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ODI World Cup marks Pakistan cricket team's return on Indian soil for the first time since 2016; a Shahid Afridi-led side had toured the country for the T20 World Cup. Both sides meet exclusively in ICC tournaments for the past many years due to political tensions between the two nations.

The PCB had made a certain request over the 2023 WC schedule ahead of its official release on Tuesday.(File)

Consequently, there had been reports of significant opposition from the Pakistan Cricket Board over the venues for their side's matches in the tournament. The Najam Sethi-led PCB wanted to swap the venues for the matches against Afghanistan and Australia; they wanted to face Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru. However, the request was denied.

While it was reported that no official reason was given for the request, ESPNCricinfo stated that the venue swap would ensure Pakistan remain ‘favourites’ for both matches. As the request was rejected by the ICC, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has reacted strongly against the board.

Akmal stated that such requests shouldn't come from the board and such things impact a players' morale.

“Conditions, venues shouldn't be a concern for teams anymore. These things shouldn't happen in international cricket. Today, India beat Australia, South Africa, New Zealand on their own turf. We shouldn't be making excuses like why we are playing against Afghanistan in Chennai, or India in Ahmedabad. Your focus should be on cricket only,” Akmal said during an interview with paktv.tv.

“It's my request to board members, stop doing making such low-standard requests. The level of international cricket has advanced now. Players should be proud of their achievements, they should know what the fans and the board expect from them. You shouldn't say such things and instead pull down the level of your cricket,” Akmal further said.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against the Qualifier 1 (from the ongoing ICC World Cup qualifiers) on October 6. They will be playing in five venues across the country (Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata).

