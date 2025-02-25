'Rest Mohammed Shami, bring another spinner': England great's crystal-clear message to Rohit, Gambhir over injury scare

India became one of the first teams to secure a spot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals on Monday, courtesy of New Zealand’s victory over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Rohit Sharma’s men have been dominant in the tournament so far, registering convincing wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan, and the result on Monday confirmed that both, India and New Zealand, would be marching for the knock-out stage. A team member checks the leg of India's Mohammed Shami (C) as his team captain Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate Arshdeep Singh (R)(AFP)

However, amid the consistent performance, concerns arose over the fitness of Mohammed Shami, India’s spearhead in the pace attack. During the high-stakes clash against Pakistan, Shami walked off the field after his opening spell, clutching his ankle, raising immediate questions about his fitness. The sight of India’s most experienced pacer leaving the field sparked worries among the fans, particularly with Jasprit Bumrah already sidelined for the tournament.

Although Shami returned to the field and bowled eight overs, conceding 43 runs without a wicket, his discomfort did not go unnoticed. The pacer had been in stellar form, having dismantled Bangladesh with a five-wicket haul in India’s tournament opener. With the knockout stages approaching, his availability remains a crucial factor in India's title aspirations.

Shreyas Iyer reassured in the post-match press conference that Shami was "fine," but the sight of him limping off mid-game has sparked widespread debate over whether India should risk their premier fast bowler in the final group match against New Zealand.

Former England pacer Darren Gough has strongly advised India's team management to err on the side of caution. With India’s semi-final berth already sealed, Gough believes there is no reason to take unnecessary risks with Shami’s fitness. Instead, he suggested India could rest their strike bowler for the final group game and opt for an additional spinner, given the conditions in Dubai.

"They probably should rest him. They've got the confidence against Pakistan. When you've got a batting lineup like that, you can afford to bring someone else in; bring another spinner in Dubai," Gough told Hindustan Times during an interaction on the sidelines of the International Masters League (IML).

"The pitch is not as flat as in Lahore, so you can bring another spinner. We saw Hardik Pandya bowling brilliantly, so I would expect India to rest him," he said further.

Despite lingering concerns, former England pacer Darren Gough has backed India to not only reach the final but emerge as the frontrunners for the coveted trophy. He lauded the team’s impeccable balance and singled out the batting lineup for its exceptional performances, asserting that India has displayed a level of dominance befitting champions.

"India look very strong, I'm not going to lie. They looked very strong in the ODIs against England and started off with two terrific performances (in Champions Trophy). South Africa and New Zealand look pretty strong and solid. (New Zealand) are without Boult and Southee, and Lockie Ferguson as well, so when you got those three out, I thought we couldn't be too sure about New Zealand, but they have started pretty well," said Gough.

"India and New Zealand have qualified. South Africa, I think, would definitely go. I tipped Afghanistan, and they've got to win now. I think they've got an upset in them. If I were to say who is going to win it, I will say India. They look pretty solid. If you look at their batting, you don't see a weakness.

“Jasprit Bumrah, the best bowler in the world, is not playing for India. And they still look too strong for everybody else.”

