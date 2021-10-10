Richa Ghosh and Puja Vastrakar's performance is big positive: Harmanpreet

Indian women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur says that Richa Ghosh and Puja Vastrakar's performance is a big positive for India from the multi-format series which they lost 5-11 to a dominant Australia.

India lost both WODI and WT20I series 1-2 and 0-2 respectively while one T20 game was washed out.

"The result wasn't in our favour but we have good players like Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh. So we can take a lot of positives and we are on the right track. Thanks to our support staff, they really stood for us," the captain said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet, along with seven others, will compete in the Women's Big Bash League and the Indian skipper termed it as a good opportunity for all the players.

"I'm very excited (for WBBL). It's a great opportunity for us to grow as a team. If we can play more matches before the international series, it will help us."

Southern Stars captain Lanning said, "We knew India would come back hard. It's been a great series, both sides have had momentum. India have really tested us and given us a great challenge."

Player of the match and series, Tahlia McGrath said, "It's been unreal to be part of, loving wearing the Aussie shirt again. I haven't played T20 at this level before, but batting is batting. See ball, hit ball."