Richa’s valiant knock in vain as South Africa punish India

Visakhapatnam: It was a story all too familiar for India. A collapse, dotting up in the middle-overs and another chaotic unravelling against left-arm spin. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates leave the field after their loss in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. (AP)

In their first two matches of the 2025 Women’s World Cup, India managed to escape through the cracks. Against Sri Lanka, they clawed back from 124/6 to 269/8. Against Pakistan, from 159/5 to 247. But those were subcontinental rivals, opponents India had dominated in the past.

South Africa, fresh off a stirring comeback win against New Zealand after a heartbreaking 10-wicket loss to England, were not going to be generous.

India’s recent head-to-head record against South Africa offered comfort having won five consecutive ODIs before this game, but their World Cup history told a different tale. The Proteas had outclassed India in their last two encounters in 2017 and 2022. And in Visakhapatnam on a gloomy Thursday, under skies that had thundered and poured, that narrative continued.

When South Africa lost to England on the opening day, Nadine de Klerk had admitted that what cost them was the absence of a batter willing to put her hand up and stay in the middle. Against New Zealand, that changed — Tazmin Brits quite literally raised her hand. Lessons had been learnt, and Sune Luus had decided to shoulder the responsibility.

Against India, those lessons carried forward. De Klerk decided to do that too but it was a combined batting effort from the resurgent South Africans that ensured a thrilling three-wicket victory.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt, searching for runs and rhythm, had to dig deep after Brits’ early dismissal for a duck. What followed was a gritty, determined knock. When Wolvaardt eventually fell, Chloe Tryon and de Klerk joined hands for a vital 69-run stand — South Africa’s second-highest partnership for the seventh wicket in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

Kranti Goud, who’s been having a memorable tournament, struck twice to remove both Wolvaardt and the previous match’s centurion, Brits. But cricket, in its cruel fashion, can humble you as swiftly as it lifts you. Under mounting pressure, Goud began to falter. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen walking up to her after almost every delivery, offering calm and advice. De Klerk, however, was in no mood to calm down. She launched on to Goud for back-to-back sixes and followed with a boundary – 18 runs off the over.

De Klerk was itching to get the job done. She then took on Deepti Sharma in the 18th over, cutting the equation down to 12 off 12. With Amanjot Kaur handed the penultimate over, nerves were evident. Off the third ball, de Klerk muscled a leading edge that sailed over cow corner for six.

One big hit away, she didn’t miss the next invitation. Kaur offered a full toss, and de Klerk pounced, sealing the chase with seven balls to spare. An unbeaten 84 off 54 – it was a finish for the ages.

The tone of India’s innings was set early. South Africa managed to keep Smriti Mandhana (23) quiet as planned and prevented any momentum between Harleen Deol (13) and Pratika Rawal (37). Jemimah Rodrigues fell for her second duck of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur’s dismissal soon after left India reeling.

Ghosh’s knock in vain

From 83/1, they slid to 102/6. The crowd of over 12,500 fell into silence. But at 102/6 in the 27th over walked in Richa Ghosh and everything changed.

There had been a stretch of play from 14.1 to 28.3 overs without a single boundary with 89 dot balls in that period. South Africa’s spinners Chloe Tryon (4/32) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/46) had India under a spell. But Ghosh broke it.

A lofted drive over mid-on off Tryon. Clean, effortless, defiant and suddenly the stands found their voice again. In the next over against Ayabonga Khaka (0/47) she drove through the covers, the kind of shot that signalled intent. And before you knew it, Ghosh was dismantling South Africa’s plans and rhythm. She went on to strike nine more boundaries and four sixes.

First, she added 51 off 84 with Amanjot Kaur, who scratched around for 13 off 44 balls. Ghosh found her ideal ally in Sneh Rana. The duo added 88 off 53 balls – the highest eighth-wicket stand in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

From scoring at just 3.9 runs an over between the 31st and 40th, India exploded to 9.97 in the last 10. Khaka’s 47th over went for 19 runs. Ghosh struck three consecutive boundaries. Even though she was dropped twice in that period, South Africa had lost control.

Finally, a full toss from de Klerk just 4cm below waist height meant that she fell just six short of a century. She walked back with the kind of ovation reserved for game-changers. From 102/6 to 251 all out – India had found a silver lining again but as one expected, slip ups against bigger oppositions will not go unpunished. It was South Africa, now on a mission, who handed India their first reality check.