Ricky Ponting announces social media arrival with adorable photos of first net session with son

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 14:49 IST

Former Australia captain and batting legend Ricky Ponting is finally on social media. Ponting is now on Twitter and he announced his arrival on social media with a bunch of adorable photos of a net session with his son Fletcher.

“A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher,” wrote Ponting.

A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher. pic.twitter.com/DAe79MzqKr — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 11, 2019

Ponting, who captained Australia to two ICC World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007, has had coaching stints in the Indian Premier League and has also been a part of the support staff of the Australian men’s cricket team. He is known for his sharp and erudite views as a cricket expert.

Ponting was part of the Australian team that won the 1999 ICC World Cup. He is the highest run-getter for Australia in one-day internationals and Test cricket. He enjoyed a lot of success as Test captain as well and was the leader of the all-conquering Australian team of the 2000s.

He amassed 13,378 runs in 168 Test matches at an average of 51.85. He has 41 centuries to his name. His also scored 13,704 runs in 374 ODIs at an average of 42.03 with 30 tons to his name. Ponting along with Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are regarded as the best batsmen of the previous generation of cricketers.