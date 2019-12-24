e-paper
Ricky Ponting identifies newest Delhi Capitals recruit to win lot of games in IPL

Delhi Capitals head coach Ponting was looking on from the television commentary box just days after helping to secure Carey for the IPL franchise.

cricket Updated: Dec 24, 2019 14:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Adelaide
File image of Ricky Ponting
File image of Ricky Ponting(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will get Delhi Capitals a lot of victories in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his “good cricket brain”. Carey plundered 55 from 24 balls for Adelaide Strikers batting at his new No.4 role in the ongoing Big Bash League. Delhi Capitals head coach Ponting was looking on from the television commentary box just days after helping to secure Carey for the IPL franchise.

“This role that he’s playing now is the exact reason he became so appealing to me and the Delhi Capitals,” Ponting was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au while commentating from Adelaide Oval on Monday night.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah to prove fitness in Ranji game against Kerala

“He’s a good player of spin, and he’s got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he’ll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year.

“And also if we have an injury to our current wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant, then obviously he can fill that role nicely for us as well.”

Carey is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich IPL. “I can’t wait,” he said. “I’ve got a big smile on my face thinking about it. It’s one of those tournaments you really want to be part of, as is the Big Bash, and I see those as probably the big two in the world,” he added.

