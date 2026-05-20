Ricky Ponting’s strong endorsement puts Shreyas Iyer in captaincy spotlight for India: ‘He’s a much more mature player’

Being a skipper of an Indian Premier League franchise carries prestige in itself. Ups and downs are part of the format, but the way a captain responds to pressure often defines his era, character, and leadership credentials. Indian cricket is currently going through one of its strongest phases, dominating the T20I format and recently becoming back-to-back ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions, with the latest triumph in 2026 coming under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the IPL season. However, with age no longer on his side at 35 and a slight dip in individual returns despite his proven leadership record, there is a growing possibility that India could begin transitioning towards a young, established leader for the 2026–28 T20 cycle. Several names are already being discussed, including current ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson.

Ricky Ponting heaped massive praise on Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.(PTI)

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Amid these conversations, one cannot ignore the rise of young IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, who has steadily strengthened his case as a future leader of India’s next-generation T20 setup. With age on his side and a growing sense of composure and maturity evident each season, Iyer has earned both attention and backing to eventually take charge in the shortest format. His recent elevation as vice-captain of India’s ODI side under Gill further highlights the trust placed in his leadership qualities.

Cricket does not stand still, and the Indian selection committee has already introduced key changes in the ODI and Test structure with a packed international calendar ahead. Attention now shifts to the T20 setup, with the ongoing IPL moving towards its climax before international assignments against Ireland in late June, followed by a five-match series against England.

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{{^usCountry}} With the announcement of India’s next T20 skipper not far away, former Australian two-time World Cup-winning captain and current Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting once again threw his weight behind Iyer to lead the next generation of Indian players, praising both his leadership skills and batting form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the announcement of India’s next T20 skipper not far away, former Australian two-time World Cup-winning captain and current Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting once again threw his weight behind Iyer to lead the next generation of Indian players, praising both his leadership skills and batting form. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I think there are several contenders, but he’s (Shreyas Iyer) one of the main contenders as far as I’m concerned. I think we saw at the start of the tournament just how good a T20 player he is and where he’s at, both on and off the field right now," Ponting told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think there are several contenders, but he’s (Shreyas Iyer) one of the main contenders as far as I’m concerned. I think we saw at the start of the tournament just how good a T20 player he is and where he’s at, both on and off the field right now," Ponting told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While it may appear natural for a franchise head coach to back his captain, it does not take away from the significant evolution Iyer has undergone, transforming from a gifted batter into a proven, winning leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While it may appear natural for a franchise head coach to back his captain, it does not take away from the significant evolution Iyer has undergone, transforming from a gifted batter into a proven, winning leader. {{/usCountry}}

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The Ponting-Iyer partnership has been central to Punjab Kings’ resurgence after the franchise secured Iyer for INR 26.75 crore ahead of the 2025 season, shortly after the 31-year-old led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024. Under their leadership, PBKS topped the league stage in 2025 but fell short in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ponting backs Iyer to fire vs LSG

However, that setback did not slow Iyer’s ambition. PBKS carried their momentum into the 2026 season, remaining unbeaten in their first seven matches and once again dominating the group stage. Their form has dipped recently, though, with six consecutive defeats leaving them in a fight for qualification ahead of a crucial clash against Lucknow Super Giants on May 23.

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Ponting further highlighted Iyer’s maturity in testing phases and backed his skipper to deliver when it matters most.

“I think he’s a much more mature player than he’s probably ever been in his whole career. I think he’s completely on top of his game now. He’s probably a good example of what I was talking about earlier; it’s really hard to maintain a high level of consistency through 14 games of cricket. There are going to be times when you have your ups and downs as an individual and as a team. I’m pretty sure he’ll bounce back in this last game that we’ve got. If he stands up and makes a big score, then we’re a good chance of winning the game,” Ponting added.

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