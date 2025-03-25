Ricky Ponting fumes after Glenn Maxwell’s blunder costs Punjab Kings: 'Big show turns into no show'

Punjab Kings' batter Glenn Maxwell failed to get going as he went back to the hut for a first-ball duck against Gujarat Titans in Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Glenn Maxwell went for the reverse sweep first ball and ended up missing the delivery bowled by Sai Kishore. The ball went straight through, and the umpire raised his finger without hesitation. Glenn Maxwell went back to the hut for a first-ball duck.(PTI)

Maxwell did not bother sticking along and went to the dugout. However, replays soon appeared on the big screen, and the ball was shown going over the stumps.

Had Maxwell taken a review, the right-handed batter would have survived at the crease. The call of Maxwell to not go for the review did not please head coach Ricky Ponting one bit.

The former Australia captain was seen shaking his head in the dugout, visibly angry. The replays also showed Glenn Maxwell indicating to captain Shreyas Iyer that he didn't hit the ball.

Shreyas and Maxwell then decided not to take the review. With this first-ball dismissal against Gujarat Titans, Glenn Maxwell now has the most ducks in the IPL. He has been dismissed for zero a record 19 times in the cash-rich league.

Before Glenn Maxwell, Sai Kishore had dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai. However, Marcus Stoinis was able to deny the Indian spinner a hat-trick.

Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Bangar, who were on Hindi commentary at the time, were not pleased with Maxwell's choice of shot on the very first ball he played. Aakash Chopra even remarked, “The big show turns into no show.”

Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl vs PBKS

Earlier, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings.

PBKS got off to a flying start courtesy of youngster Priyansh Arya. The left-handed dasher scored 47 runs off 23 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes.

The Punjab-based franchise was flying along, but Sai Kishore stopped the team in their tracks by dismissing Omarzai and Maxwell on successive deliveries.

Sai Kishore eventually took three wickets in his quota of four overs, conceding only 30 runs. Along with Omarzai and Maxwell, the left-arm spinner also dismissed Marcus Stoinis.