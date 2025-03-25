IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS Live Score: Shubman's captaincy under the scanner; Iyer looks to start new journey with a win
- 36 Mins ago Shreyas Iyer under pressure to end Punjab's drought!
- 47 Mins ago All eyes on Gill's captaincy!
- 58 Mins ago Arshdeep to lead PBKS pace attack once again!
- 7 Mins ago Siraj looks for redemption!
- 20 Mins ago Both captains in fine form
IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS Live Score: After a thrilling Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam, the IPL 2025 moves to Ahmedabad for Gujarat Titans' first match of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium. The Titans host Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in their season opener on Tuesday as both teams look to start their campaign on a high. Shubman Gill and Co. will look to take the home advantage, which every team has successfully done in the tournament so far apart from Kolkata Knight Riders. ...Read More
The Titans had a mixed last season under Shubman Gill's captaincy last year, who was doing the job for the first time, but the franchise retained him as the skipper and ishoping for the fortunes to turn this time. The Titans have assembled a well-balanced unit with some smart business in the IPL mega auction. They have a lethal pace attack in Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, South African Gerald Coetzee, and veteran Ishant Sharma will provide added firepower to GT’s pace attack. While in the spin department, they have the quality of Rashid Khan and the discipline of Washington Sundar.
The inclusion of Jos Buttler in the batting department has also added the much-needed firepower to their line-up, which was missed last season. However, they have to take the tricky call on Shubman Gill's opening partner this season, with Buttler and Sai Sudharshan as the two contenders. The middle-order will be in the hands of West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, and Masood Shahrukh Khan, with all-rounders Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Mahipal Lomror expected to contribute.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings have decided to revamp their squad and retained only two players ahead of an auction Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. However, they used RTM to get Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar back in the squad. They broke the bank to sign Shreyas Iyer in the auction for a whopping INR 26.75 crore and named last year's title-winning captain as their new leader of the side. Apart from the big price tag, he will be under pressure to end Punjab Kings title drought and Ricky Ponting will assist him as the head coach for that.
Yuzvendra Chahal, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai are the other big names who bring the international experience to the team. Arshdeep will lead the pace attack for Punjab with Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, and Yash Thakur as his partners in the pace unit.
