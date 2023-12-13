Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Watch: Rinku Singh's three-word apology after brutal six causes damage to St George's Stadium in 2nd T20I vs SA

Watch: Rinku Singh's three-word apology after brutal six causes damage to St George's Stadium in 2nd T20I vs SA

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Dec 13, 2023 08:58 PM IST

Rinku Singh cracked open the media box glass during the rain-curtailed encounter between India and South Africa.

Demolishing the South African bowling attack in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, power-hitter Rinku Singh played another stellar knock to strengthen his selection case for the ICC World T20. With India entering the T20 World Cup cycle after hosting the 50-over spectacle at home, the focus is on Indian youngsters who are auditioning for a place in the star-studded squad.

India's Rinku Singh (R) plays a shot watched by South Africa's wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen (AFP)

Though Rinku played a brilliant knock, his heroics failed to inspire Team India as the Proteas defeated the visitors by 5 wickets in the rain-marred 2nd T20I at St George's Stadium. Acing the role of a finisher in the shortest format, Rinku top-scored for Suryakumar Yadav's Team India in the penultimate clash of the South Africa T20I series. Interestingly, Rinku's six-hitting exploits proved too costly for the hosts as the India batter cracked open the media box glass during the rain-curtailed encounter in Gqeberha.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav rewarded by ICC as India captain extends dominance over T20I contemporaries with blistering knock vs SA

Rinku's three-word apology for brutal six

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the match, Rinku issued a sweet apology for doing the maximum damage in Gqeberha. “When I hit that shot I didn’t know the glass had broken, it was only afterwards that I was told the same. Uske liye sorry,” Rinku said.

Rinku remained unbeaten on 68 off 39 balls as India posted 180-7 in 19.3 overs. Batting at a strike rate of 174.36, Rinku smoked two sixes and fired nine boundaries in his entertaining knock against the Proteas. Besides Rinku, India skipper Sutryakumar also notched up a quick-fire half-century. In the same match, Suryakumar crossed the 2000-run mark and the India skipper also matched Virat Kohli’s record.

'Surya bhai was telling me…'

“When I went in to bat, it was a tough situation as three of our wickets had fallen. Surya bhai was telling me, ‘Play the way you have so far. Take your time.’ He (Surya) asked me to keep believing in myself. He calmed me when I wasn’t able to middle the ball in the beginning. And I did just that. It was tough to read the wicket at first but as I played a few deliveries it all started coming together well,” Rinku added.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest cricketnews, and Live score along with India vs South Africa Series and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
rinku singh india vs south africa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP