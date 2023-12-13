Suryakumar Yadav rewarded by ICC as India captain extends dominance over T20I contemporaries with blistering knock vs SA

Suryakumar Yadav announced his arrival in the rainbow nation by showing his batting pyrotechnics against hosts South Africa on Tuesday. With rain playing spoilsport in the curtain-raiser of the three-match series, superstar Suryakumar made sure that he entertained the away fans in the 2nd T20I against the Proteas at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The star batter was rewarded for his quick-fire knock as the 32-year-old extended his dominance in the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century (AP)

With India losing both of its openers for ducks, Suryakumar teamed up with Rinku Singh as India recovered from 6-2 to post a challenging total in the rain-marred contest. Suryakumar smashed a brilliant half-century to gain 10 rating points to further boost his lead in the ICC batter rankings. Extending his lead at the top, India skipper Suryakumar has amassed 865 rating points. Thus, Suryakumar has drawn a healthy lead over his T20I contemporaries.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: 'Whether he scores 1 run or no runs in IPL': Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind India star to stake claim for World Cup spot

Suryakumar extends lead at top of ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings

Nicknamed SKY, the India T20I skipper is followed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (787 rating points) and South Africa's Aiden Markram (758) in the ICC batter rankings. Suryakumar has sparked the turnaround by dominating the men's T20I rankings less than six months out from the beginning of the ICC World T20. The India batter sealed the top spot in the ICC rankings during the previous edition of the ICC World T20 hosted by Australia. SKY is tipped to retain the top spot in the same ICC rankings at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Surya equals Kohli

Talking about the recently concluded encounter between India and South Africa, skipper Surya scored 56 off 36 balls as the visitors posted 180-7 in 19.3 overs. The Indian skipper also breached the 2000-run mark to match Virat Kohli's sensational record. The Indian captain is the join-fastest Indian to reach the milestone in the shortest format. Kohli and Suryakumar completed 2k T20I runs in 56 innings.

'Looking forward to 3rd T20I'

"At the halfway stage, I thought it was a par score but they batted beautifully in the first 5-6 overs and took the game away from us. It was the brand of cricket we were talking about, just go out and express ourselves. It was tough with the wet ball, but we would face similar situations in the future and it's a good learning for us. Looking forward to the third T20I," Suryakumar said after South Africa defeated India by 5 wickets in Gqeberha.