'Rinku only needed IPL performances. Now, selectors will...': Pathan's colossal 'Team India' remark for KKR star

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming for a third-successive win in a row when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 Indian Premier League. The KKR registered a miraculous victory in their last match against defending champions Gujarat Titans; chasing a 205-run target, KKR required 28 off the final five balls to win when left-handed batter Rinku Singh struck five-successive sixes against Yash Dayal, becoming an overnight sensation.

Rinku had produced quality cameos for the Knight Riders in the past and further raised his stock with the innings against the Titans, and former India bowler Irfan Pathan believes that more such performances could help Rinku earn the international call-up. The 25-year-old KKR star is yet to feature in Indian squads across any formats so far.

Speaking on Star Sports, Pathan said that Rinku had consistent performances in the domestic season last year and only needed to step up in the IPL.

“Selectors want to see two things; is this batter is a good fielder? He's a gun fielder. Is his first-class average good? He has an average of 60 (59.89) in forty games. He played brilliantly in Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, batted at strike rate of 100. He also played good in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He only needed one thing; good performances in IPL. Now, selectors can have faith in his abilities when he takes on the opposition players at international level,” Pathan said.

“In the time to come, I strongly believe that (Rinku earning India call-up),” the former India star further added.

Rinku had played another quality 46-run knock off just 33 deliveries against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in KKR's first win of the season this year. The side was reeling at 89/5, having just lost the wicket of big-hitter Andre Russell when Rinku, alongside Shardul Thakur (68), forged a 103-run partnership for the sixth wicket to steer the Knight Riders to a strong position.

KKR eventually won the game by 81 runs. The Nitish Rana-led side is currently fourth in the IPL 2023 table.

