Hardik Pandya found guilty of Code of Conduct breach in GT vs PBKS IPL 2023 match, BCCI fines 12 lakh

"Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on 13th April 2023.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh," IPL said in a release on Friday.

Shubman Gill starred in a six-wicket win for defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans over Punjab KingsHardik Pandya-led Gujarat were cruising towards victory until England all-rounder Sam Curran removed Gill for 67 in the final over of the chase to raise hopes for Punjab.

Punjab, captained by former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, could only score 153-8 after they were put in to bat by their opponents.

Curran, the most expensive player in tournament history at $2.23 million, tried to defend seven off the last over but Rahul Tewatia smacked the penultimate ball for four to win the game.

Earlier, none of the Punjab batters managed to convert their slow and scratchy starts into a bigger score as they faced a very disciplined bowling performance from Gujarat.

Discarded India pacer Mohit Sharma, who made his debut for Pandya's team, bowled tight lines and took a tidy 2-18 in a man-of-the-match display.

