Rinku Singh or extra pacer, a question of India's squad balance for T20 World Cup

India’s national selectors will sit to pick the Rohit Sharma-led squad of 15 for the June T20 World Cup on Tuesday afternoon in Ahmedabad. As has been reported in this space, major talking points will revolve around the reserves outside the playing eleven. The first eleven will have a familiar look with Rishabh Pant having convinced the selectors through his IPL showings that he is ready for an international return. Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Virat Kohli signs an autograph on a bat as Kolkata Knight Riders player Rinku Singh looks on (PTI)

Before the IPL began, Pant’s match fitness and Hardik Pandya’s bowling fitness is what the selectors were keen to keep a close eye on. Hardik, returning from an ankle injury, hasn’t even been close to his best with bat and ball. But his all-round skills are vital for team balance.

Barring any outstanding performances in the IPL, the thought within the selection room was to rely more on the 11 bilateral matches that followed the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they had spread the net wide.

In the top order, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal were always a lock which means Shubman Gill may have to miss out. Shivam Dube had shown glimpses of his power-hitting ability in the last bilateral series against Afghanistan. Now, with his towering sixes – 26 of them in 9 matches- batting at a strike-rate of 172, the left-hander will make it.

It leaves Rinku Singh’s inclusion in doubt. But he may still make it, if it is decided that a fourth specialist pacer is not required – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are set to be picked.

Among spinners, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who featured in a lot of bilateral matches before the IPL is the front-runner to keep his place alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Bishnoi with his googlies, is seen as the best bet to challenge left-handed batters in the absence of an off-spinner in the squad.

For the second wicket-keeper's berth, Sanju Samson, for his 385 IPL runs at a strike-rate of 161 and game sense of the T20 format has impressed everyone. KL Rahul has experience but is more suited to bat in the top order. Many among the decision makers aren’t convinced of Jitesh Sharma’s big match readiness. Dhurv Jurel is yet to play a T20I and Dinesh Karthik’s match-fitness could be too much of a risk.