Ashish Nehra picks IPL star as standout performer for India in Australia T20Is: 'He had to play different role'

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was all praise for spinner Ravi Bishnoi for his exceptional performance in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Australia on Sunday. Premier batter Shreyas Iyer slammed a brilliant half-century before a nerveless Arshdeep Singh defended 10 runs in the final over to seal India's thrilling six-run win over Australia at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Nehra has explained why he picked the IPL star as the standout player of the series(AP-AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batting first in the final T20I of the series, Iyer (53 runs off 37 balls) and Axar Patel (31 off 21) powered Team India to 160-8 in 20 overs. Spinners Bishnoi and Axar complemented pacers Arshdeep and Mukesh Kumar as the inexperienced bowling unit of the hosts defended the 161-run target at Bengaluru. All-rounder Axar was named the Player of the Match for his all-round show against Australia.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: Watch: Arshdeep defends 10 off last over, Wade livid with umpire as India beat Australia in riveting 5th T20I finish

Averaging 18.22, Bishnoi bagged nine wickets - the most by any bowler in the five-match series. Thus, spinner Bishnoi took home the Player of the Series honour. Though Bishnoi emerged as the Player of the Series, former India pacer Ashish Nehra preferred to name Rinku Singh as the youngster who impressed him the most in the Australia T20Is. Speaking to JioCinema, former India fast bowler Nehra explained why he picked Rinku as the standout youngster of the series.

‘Difficult to choose one but still Rinku Singh’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Everyone. It's difficult to choose one, but still Rinku Singh, because of the sort of knocks he has played, especially in the last (fourth) match. Rinku Singh is generally known for achieving the target when the team needs 50-60 runs after the 15th or 16th over. Here he had to play a different role and he showed that by doing it. You might talk as much as you want about the circumstances being easy, or the pitch being flat, but even that wasn't the case there," Nehra explained.

‘Wickets kept falling from the other end but…’

Rinku had a quiet outing in the final T20I of the Australia series. He was dismissed for 6 off 8 balls in the recently concluded encounter. However, Rinku was the top performer for India in the series decider against Australia at Raipur. Rinku's explosive knock of 46 off 29 balls powered India to a 20-run win over Australia in the 4th T20I. With an average of 52.50, Rinku amassed 105 runs in four innings. “Wickets kept falling from the other end but he still held one end up and played strokes when it was required. There must be some reason for him being selected for the 50-over format,” Nehra added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON