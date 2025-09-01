Rinku Singh refuses to reveal his cards, has yet to speak with Gautam Gambhir about Asia Cup: 'Till now, we haven't…'

India’s rising star Rinku Singh spoke about his bond with head coach Gautam Gambhir. He earlier worked with him at Kolkata Knight Riders during their IPL 2024 title-winning run, where Gambhir was the mentor. The left-handed batter has been picked in the Asia Cup 2025 squad and is currently enjoying a fine form in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Meerut Mavericks skipper has scored 332 runs at a sensational strike rate of 179.46, which includes a couple of half-centuries. The league has been a big confidence booster for him after an underwhelming IPL season with KKR, where he just scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 153.73. Rinku Singh opens up on Gambhir’s role as he prepares for Asia Cup.(AFP and AP Images)

The team management has backed him once again to play the finisher's role in the Asia Cup, where he will bat lower down the order. He will be reunited with Gambhir once again and is excited to play under him once again.

Rinku praised Gambhir’s influence on his journey, recalling how the former India opener consistently boosted his confidence. He highlighted Gambhir’s mix of technical advice and unwavering support as a key factor in his growth.

"GG sir (Gautam Gambhir) has always backed me and supported me a lot. When I first met him at KKR, he gave me so much confidence. I had a brief session with him where he spoke to me about pull shots. He always backs his players, and that feels really good. He’ll come, talk to you, and inject confidence. He’s a man with a lot of knowledge. I’ve enjoyed working with him—whether it’s batting, talking, or training. It’s always fun to share things with him. I’m really eager to play under his coaching again. It’s a special feeling to share the dressing room with a legend like GG sir," Rinku told Times of India.

“Gambhir and I haven’t spoken about anything”

Rinku’s inclusion in the Asia Cup squad has strengthened his case for a spot in next year’s T20 World Cup. Although he wasn’t part of the main squad in 2024 when India clinched the title, he did travel with the team as a reserve.

Meanwhile, the young batter asserted he has not spoken with Gambhir regarding the Asia Cup, but he is excited to meet him and will have a big chat with him.

“Not yet. Once I go to Dubai, I’ll have a big conversation with him (laughs). Till now, we haven’t spoken about anything. I’m just very excited to meet him and learn from him. His support in my career has been immense,” he added.