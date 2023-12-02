Rinku Singh reveals secret behind his humongous six in 4th T20I against Australia

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 2 (ANI): India's hard hitter Rinku Singh revealed the secret behind his massive 100-meter six in the fourth T20I on Friday against Australia at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The southpaw attributes his power to working out and eating healthy, but he also has some natural power. Rinku led Team India to a 174/9 victory in the fourth T20I in Raipur after being summoned to bat by Australia. Throughout his knock, he hit four fours and two sixes. One of the maximums came in the 13th over of the innings and was enormous. He charged down the pitch and fired Ben Dwarshuis for a 100-meter six.

Rinku was asked how he created so much power to hit such a tremendous six off Dwarshuis' bowling in a post-match interview with Jitesh Sharma on bcci.tv.

"You know it that I gym with you, eat well. I like lifting weights too, so there is natural power inside me," Rinku told Jitesh Sharma in a video posted by the BCCI.tv.

Despite his inexperience in international cricket, Rinku has looked in total command during his visits to the crease, which have usually been in difficult situations.

When asked how he is dealing with the strain of playing on such a large platform, the left-handed batter responded, "It's tough."

"I have been playing for quite some time now and have been part of the IPL as well for the last 5-6 years. The confidence is there. I back myself and try to keep myself as calm as possible," he added.

Rinku and Jitesh Sharma (35 off 19) added 56 for the fifth wicket to lift the Men in Blue from 111/4 in the 14th over. Jitesh, who hit 35 off 19 balls, admitted he was worried in the middle because it was his first encounter in India.

"[It's special] when you perform in front of Indian crowd and on Indian soil. The most enjoyable aspect was the partnership I had with you. I enjoyed it a lot," Jitesh said of his crucial knock.

Talking about the fourth T20I, Rinku (46 runs from 29 balls) and Jitesh (35 runs from 19 balls) stitched a solid partnership in the first inning to help India score 174 runs on the scoreboard.

In the run chase, Aussie skipper Matthew Wade (36 runs from 23 balls) was the only stand-out batter for the away side but still, he could not help his team to clinch a win in the game.

Axar was named the 'Player of the Match' after he bagged three wickets and gave 16 runs. Deepak Chahar also picked up two wickets in the game and helped India to win their third match of the series. (ANI)

