Rinku Singh's old chat with Yash Dayal goes viral; KKR share priceless message for GT star after stunning win

Despite having his back against the wall, Rinku Singh managed to turn the tie on its as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter did the unthinkable to secure a famous win for Nitish Rana and Co. over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday. Reigning champions Gujarat Titans were on the cusp of another convincing win before Rinku switched gears and stunned the entire cricket fraternity by playing an absolute blinder of a knock in match No.13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Rinku's old chat with Dayal has become the talk of the town(PTI-KKR Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking GT pacer Yash Dayal to the cleaners, Rinku showcased his six-hitting prowess in the final-over thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The KKR batter smoked five back-to-back sixes to pull off an incredible daylight heist in the world's richest T20 league. Dayal, who conceded 31 runs in the final over, had a lesser-known interaction with Rinku in the lead-up to KKR's away game against GT at Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: 'Reporters asked me, 'why Rinku doesn't...'': Nitish Rana's emotional reaction to KKR star's five-six miracle vs GT

“Memorable victory. Special mention to all our wonderful fans for turning up in huge numbers and having our back,” Rinku had said in a post shared by the KKR star after Kolkata's win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens. “Big player bhai (brother)," Rinku had left a note on Rinku's post. Rinku and Dayal's brief interaction on Instagram has garnered the attention of netizens after Kolkata's stunning win over Gujarat in the IPL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a time when Rinku's batting heroics became the talk of the town, former champions KKR have also reached out to Dayal, who leaked 69 runs in his four overs. Extending their support to Dayal with a moving post, KKR backed the GT star to bounce back after a forgetful day at the office. “Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong," KKR said in their heartfelt message for the GT star.

Rinku's old chat with Dayal has become the talk of the town(PTI-KKR Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a match where Rashid Khan took a match-altering hattrick, KKR pulled off a sensational last-ball win to stun the IPL holders in their backyard. Chasing a mammoth total of 205 in the high-scoring contest, Kolkata Knight Riders needed 29 runs in the final over to record their second straight win in the IPL 2023. Umesh Yadav took a single on the first ball of the final over bowled by Dayal. Taking the strike in the final over, Rinku went ballistic and fired five consecutive sixes to end the match in KKR's favour. Rinku's sublime knock of 48* off 21 balls guided Kolkata to a three-wicket win over the Hardik Pandya-less side at Ahmedabad.

Rinku's old chat with Dayal has become the talk of the town(PTI-KKR Twitter)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON