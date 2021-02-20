IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Rinku stars as Uttar Pradesh stun holders Karanataka
File photo of Rinku Singh(Twitter)
File photo of Rinku Singh(Twitter)
cricket

Rinku stars as Uttar Pradesh stun holders Karanataka

Chasing 247 in the stipulated 50 overs, Uttar Pradesh had a slow start and were 150/4 in 32 overs, but then, the Kolkata Knight Riders left-hander took charge of the proceedings, hitting seven boundaries and one six in his 61-ball knock.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:43 PM IST

Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 62 as Uttar Pradesh stunned defending champions Karnataka by nine runs via the VJD Method in their rain-truncated Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C opener here on Saturday.

Chasing 247 in the stipulated 50 overs, Uttar Pradesh had a slow start and were 150/4 in 32 overs, but then, the Kolkata Knight Riders left-hander took charge of the proceedings, hitting seven boundaries and one six in his 61-ball knock.

Rain halted play at 45.2 overs with UP placed at 215/4, which was nine runs more than the par score of 207, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

UP's opening duo of Abhishek Goswami (54 off 67 balls) and Karan Sharma (40 off 74 balls) initially struggled to get going against the Karnataka new ball bowlers, Abhimanyu Mithun and Prasidh Krishna, managing only nine runs in the first five overs.

The pair put on a century stand but they lost three wickets for nine runs as the defending champions looked to seize the momentum, But Rinku turned it around with his brisk half-century.

Put in, a depleted Karnataka, who were missing the services of K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and K Gowtham, also got off to a slow start.

The promising Devdutt Padikkal (52 from 84 balls; 7x4) laid the foundation before No. 6 Aniruddha Joshi's blazing 48-ball 68 (4x4, 6x4) propped up their total.

At Alur, veteran opener Robin Uthappa led Kerala's chase of 259 runs with an explosive 85-ball 107 (10x4, 4x6) before rain stopped play in 38.2 overs with Kerala 233/4, which was above the par score as per the VJD Method.

In the second match at Alur, Railways thrashed Bihar by 10 wickets with openers Mrunal Devdhar (105 not out) and Pratham Singh (72 not out) taking 29 overs to cruise to a 190-run target.

Opting to bowl, Railways exploited the conditions beautifully as pacer T Pradeep rattled the top six batsmen to reduce Bihar to 64/6 in 13.3 overs on the way to his 6/43, before his new-ball parter Amit Mishra (3/30) cleaned up the tail to bundle out Bihar for 189 in 45.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

At M Chinnaswamy: Karnataka 246/8; 50 overs (Aniruddha Joshi 68, Devdutt Padikkal 52; Shivam Sharma 3/40) lost to Uttar Pradesh 215/4; 45.2 overs (Rinku Singh 62 not out, Abhishek Goswami 54, Karan Sharma 40) by nine runs (VJD Method).

At KSCA, Alur: Odisha 258/8; 45 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 66, Gourav Coudhury 57, Kartik Biswal 45 not out) lost to Kerala 233/4; 38.2 overs (Robin Uthappa 107, Sachin Baby 40; Sourav Kanoja 3/43) by 34 runs (VJD Method).

At KSCA 2, Alur: Bihar 189; 45.5 overs (Anuj Raj 72, Shabbir Khan 46 not out; T Pradeep 6/43, Amit Mishra 3/30) lost to Railways 190 for no loss; 29 overs (Mrunal Devdhar 105 not out, Pratham Singh 72 not out) by 10 wickets.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rinku singh vijay hazare trophy
Close
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
cricket

Ness Wadia explains why KXIP changed name to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:17 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking to news agency PTI, Wadia explained that the management were looking to change the brand name for a long time but were put on hold due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
cricket

'We got what we wanted,' Kohli 'happy' with RCB's buys at IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:24 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's official Twitter account, Virat Kohli said that he is happy with the latest additions to the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Proud of your success': Tendulkar lauds Kohli for sharing 'personal experience'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, retweeted a story done by Hindustan Times on Kohli's podcast interview, and expressed how he felt about the India skipper's words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

Ishan Kishan hits 173, Jharkhand smash highest-ever total of Vijay Hazare Trophy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Ishan Kishan slammed 173 off 94 balls as Jharkhand ended up with 422 for 9 after being put in to bat first by Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Clarke suggests Smith might pick up injury before IPL due to low auction price

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Smith was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 but the team ended up finishing last in the points table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
cricket

Will push for T20 WC's relocation in absence of visa assurance from India: Mani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
During an interaction with reporters at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Mani said his board had expressed their views to the ICC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Matthew Wade, right, watches as he hits the ball to India's Jasprit Bumrah to be out caught during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
Australia's Matthew Wade, right, watches as he hits the ball to India's Jasprit Bumrah to be out caught during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
cricket

'Something I'd never done': Wade reveals his 'only regret' from India series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Regular openers David Warner and Will Pucovski were injured during the first two Test matches and Australia decided to promote Wade to bat with Joe Burns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
cricket

'We play on seaming tracks when we go overseas,' Pujara on Chennai pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
India vs England: India won the 2nd Test against England easily by 317 runs - with R Ashwin proving to be the hero with both bat and the ball.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishnu Solanki (R)
Vishnu Solanki (R)
cricket

Vijay Hazare: Vishnu Solanki hits ton as Baroda beat Goa by five wickets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Invited to bat at the Kholdvad Gymkhana ground, Baroda bundled out Goa for 263 and then chased the target with nine balls to spare as they rode on Solanki’s 108 off 132 balls and half centuries from skipper Krunal Pandya (71 off 77 balls) and opener Smit Patel (58 off 64 balls).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Rinku Singh(Twitter)
File photo of Rinku Singh(Twitter)
cricket

Rinku stars as Uttar Pradesh stun holders Karanataka

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Chasing 247 in the stipulated 50 overs, Uttar Pradesh had a slow start and were 150/4 in 32 overs, but then, the Kolkata Knight Riders left-hander took charge of the proceedings, hitting seven boundaries and one six in his 61-ball knock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sam Billings went unsold at the beginning but was later picked up Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Auction(Getty Images)
Sam Billings went unsold at the beginning but was later picked up Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Auction(Getty Images)
cricket

'My girlfriend asked why aren't you a bowler': Billings during IPL auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Sam Billings’ girlfriend Sarah had her reasons for asking 'why aren't you a bowler?' during the IPL auction 2021 to someone who is a wicket-keeper batsman and rarely bowls in any form of cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith and Gautam Gambhir.(PTI/Getty)
Steve Smith and Gautam Gambhir.(PTI/Getty)
cricket

'Where will they push him?': Gambhir says 'Smith doesn't fit' in DC's playing XI

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:21 PM IST
IPL 2021: "They have got Shikhar Dhawan, who was in very good form, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant," Gambhir said on Star Sports while analysing the auctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
cricket

Pakistan to send cricket teams to South Africa, Zimbabwe by chartered flight

PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:41 PM IST
"The board is working on this option because the consensus is that sending so many players and officials on a commercial flight to Africa could be risky," a source in the board said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP