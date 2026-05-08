Rishabh Pant admits LSG finally 'came to the same page' as nightmare losing streak comes to an end vs RCB

Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants managed to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a narrow nine-run victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, courtesy of the DLS method. The result saw LSG's six-match losing streak come to an end. Also, their eight-match losing streak at the venue came to an end.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, right, with teammates celebrates after beating RCB.(PTI)

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The match saw rain breaks, but LSG managed to post 209/3 in 19 overs, courtesy of Mitchell Marsh's 56-ball 111. RCB failed to chase down the target, and with 20 runs needed off the final over, Pant decided to go with Digvesh Rathi, and he delivered for his team.

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‘Coming to the same page means a lot for us’

Speaking after the match, Pant said, “It was a good game for us for sure. For the whole team it means a lot. We have been trying lot of things. Coming to the same page means a lot for us. It's been a tough season but sometimes you have to go through the grind. Definitely we were trying to put together a perfect game where batting and bowling comes together. There has been some good luck and some bad luck but really happy to get a win.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the final over, Pant chose Rathi over Shahbaz Ahmed. Explaining his decision, Pant said, "It was a tough call." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the final over, Pant chose Rathi over Shahbaz Ahmed. Explaining his decision, Pant said, "It was a tough call." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We were under pressure. But at the same time you've got to trust your bowler. Rathi was the right matchup for sure against Shepherd. He trusted himself and got the job done for the team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We were under pressure. But at the same time you've got to trust your bowler. Rathi was the right matchup for sure against Shepherd. He trusted himself and got the job done for the team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Marsh was in top form for LSG with the bat, striking at 198.21 and also clobbering nine fours and nine sixes. Other than Marsh's batting, the bowling department put in a collective effort. “We know that as a team we've been grinding hard. Our strength this season has been bowling, the way all the bowlers have put their heart out, especially Prince, Shami bhai, Rathi, all the bowlers.. Avesh, Mayank. There has been some good things as a bowling unit, and looking forward to that,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marsh was in top form for LSG with the bat, striking at 198.21 and also clobbering nine fours and nine sixes. Other than Marsh's batting, the bowling department put in a collective effort. “We know that as a team we've been grinding hard. Our strength this season has been bowling, the way all the bowlers have put their heart out, especially Prince, Shami bhai, Rathi, all the bowlers.. Avesh, Mayank. There has been some good things as a bowling unit, and looking forward to that,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Chasing 210, RCB lost both their openers early. They did try to counterattack through Devdutt Padikkla and Rajat Patidar, who got a 95-run stand for the third wicket. But Prince Yadav broke that stand, and soon RCB slipped from 104/2 to 112/5. Tim David tried to stage a fightback, but it wasn't enough for RCB.

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