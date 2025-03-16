Rishabh Pant asked to make IPL 2025 count to 'shake' India's T20I setup: 'Don't have to compete with Sanju Samson'

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been asked to make IPL 2025 count if he wants to return to India's T20I setup. Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons the left-hander needs to score heaps of runs if he wants to make a comeback to the national side and make a case for himself for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026. Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has been asked to make IPL 2025 count. (PTI)

Pant was a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024, but since then, he has not played many matches in the format. He also recently warmed the bench in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy and did not get to play a single match.

Chopra believes that Pant needs to break the door down and score heaps of runs in the IPL 2025 season for LSG to put pressure on batters like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and more.

LSG will play their first match of the 18th edition of the IPL on March 24 against Delhi Capitals at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Pant was made the franchise's captain after being picked for INR 27 crore.

"Rishabh Pant has a big opportunity. He is currently not a part of the T20 team. He is not even part of their scheme of things. People are surprised why such a strong player cannot get a consistent run in T20s. So, this is your season, sir. Come and score so many runs so that everyone is shaken," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Where he would bat would be a question. There are a lot of discussions that he would open as keepers are batting there. You don't have to compete with Sanju Samson. You have to make your own place properly. There is no need to bat above No. 3 or No. 4. If you get a great start, come at No. 3, keep all three left-handers at four, five and six, and go after every bowler," he added.

'Huge opportunity for Pant'

The former India batter also believes Pant has a chance of proving his leadership credentials. Under Pant, Delhi Capitals failed to progress to the playoffs last season. It now needs to be seen how he manages to galvanise the LSG lineup, who also failed to make it to the playoffs last season.

"There are two things. Firstly, take the team forward. Then you get recognised more as a captain. Secondly, you return to reckoning regarding the T20I team if you score runs. I am still not convinced that the T20 team playing will also play next year in the World Cup. The T20 selections will be very dynamic," said Aakash Chopra.

"So this IPL will play a huge role in who is moving forward and able to make his place again. So I see a huge opportunity for Rishabh Pant as a captain with a new franchise and as a batter," he added.

The IPL 2025 season will begin on March 22 with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.