Rishabh Pant shatters MS Dhoni’s 17-year long record with 89-ball century in India vs England Test

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant slammed his fifth Test century during the rescheduled fifth and final match of the series against England in Edgbaston. Pant brought his ton on the 89th delivery of his innings, continuing on his impressive form in the longest format of the game. Pant has slammed 50+ scores in all of his last four Tests; in the ongoing Test in Edgbaston, Pant stabilised the Indian innings after a flurry of wickets during the opening two sessions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant smashed 15 fours and 1 sixes during an entertaining innings at Edgbaston, as he reached the three-figure mark in the 58th over. This is Pant's third Test century against England; his first ton against the side came in only his third Test match in 2018 at The Oval. Last year, Pant breached the three-figure mark against England in Ahmedabad, scoring 101 off 118 deliveries.

Also read: Watch: James Anderson's totally unexpected reaction after Rishabh Pant smacks England pacer for audacious boundary

With this innings, Pant broke MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record for the fastest century by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. Dhoni had reached the feat in 2005 during a Test against Pakistan, when he reached the mark in 93 deliveries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant also became the first-ever wicketkeeper-batter to score two centuries on English soil. This is his fourth Test hundred outside Asia; all other Indian wicketkeeper-batters combined have three.

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bowl against India at Edgbaston. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. Alongside Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur complete a four-man pace lineup for the visitors in Birmingham.

India endured a poor start to the innings with Shubman Gill (17) and makeshift opener Cheteshwar Pujara (13) departing cheaply. India were 53/2 when the rain stopped play in Birmingham, and following the resumption, the side lost another two early wickets with Hanuma Vihari (20) and Virat Kohli (11) departing in quick succession. Shreyas Iyer (15), too, was dismissed without making a mark as veteran bowler James Anderson picked his third wicket of the innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rishabh Pant, however, stabilised the Indian innings with his brisk half-century knock alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wary as he finished unbeaten on 32 by the end of the second session.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1, and will take on the English team in a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs following the Edgbaston game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON