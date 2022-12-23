Rishabh Pant breaks Dhoni's 15-year-old huge record in solid 93-run knock during 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test

Rishabh Pant is a different beast in Test cricket and he proved that again in the ongoing second Test match vs Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Coming in to bat when India were in a bit of bother at 72 for 3 on Day 2, having lost the in-form Cheteshwar Pujara for 24, Pant once again batted freely on a track which had enough to keep both the seamers and spinners interested.

The left-hander, who scored the most runs in Tests for India in 2022, got to his fifty off just 49 balls with a couple off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to break legendary India captain MS Dhoni's 15-year-old record for the fastest fifty by an Indian keeper in Tests against Bangladesh. Dhoni had scored a fifty off just 50 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2007.

Pant also became only the third Indian keeper-batter to register a fifty-plus score against Bangladesh after MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha.

Pant smashed five sixes and six fours in his entertaining knock as he and Iyer, who was on 58, steered India to 226-4 at Tea in reply to Bangladesh's 227.

Pant, who has the best strike rate among all players in Test cricket since his debut, fell merely seven runs short of what would've been his sixth century in the longest format of the game. Incidentally, this was the sixth time Pant was dismissed in the 90s in Test cricket.

Earlier, India had bowled Bangladesh out on 227 in the first innings with Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav taking four wickets each. Jaydev Unadkat, who made a comeback to the Test XI after 12 years, also had two dismissals to his name. India had begun Day 2 on 19/0 but lost the quick wickets of KL Rahul (10), Shubman Gill (20), Cheteshwar Pujara (24) and Virat Kohli (24) before Pant and Iyer eventually steered the visitors' recovery in Dhaka.

