Rishabh Pant called on to improve consistency after losing 'post-Tendulkar' billing to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rishabh Pant no longer enjoys the status of India's undisputed first-choice wicketkeeper-batter. Having fallen out of the white-ball setup, his role is now limited to Test cricket, where he has also lost the vice-captaincy. The left-hander has come under increasing scrutiny for some of his shot selections at crucial moments, with critics questioning his approach in high-pressure situations. An underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign only added to the spotlight, while his decision to step down as captain further fuelled discussions about his form and leadership. Once regarded as one of India's most influential match-winners across formats, Pant now finds himself at a critical stage of his career. With competition for places growing and expectations remaining high, the upcoming Test assignments could prove crucial as he looks to silence his critics and re-establish himself as a key figure in the Indian setup.

Rishabh Pant loses 'best batting talent since Tendulkar' tag as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins praise(HT and Reuters)

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Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani said he had considered Pant the most naturally talented player to emerge after Sachin Tendulkar, but believes teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now taken that mantle with his extraordinary batting potential. The 15-year-old has recently been called into India's T20I team after an incredible IPL season.

"When Rishabh Pant broke into the Indian side, I thought he was the most talented or gifted player after Sachin Tendulkar. I considered him the most talented until this new boy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, emerged. Leaving wicketkeeping aside and looking at him purely as a batsman, I think Sooryavanshi has now surpassed him in terms of natural talent," Kirmani said.

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{{^usCountry}} While acknowledging Pant's immense talent, Kirmani stressed that the wicketkeeper-batter must focus on his fitness, consistency, and decision-making at the crease, arguing that his aggressive approach needs to better align with the demands of different match situations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While acknowledging Pant's immense talent, Kirmani stressed that the wicketkeeper-batter must focus on his fitness, consistency, and decision-making at the crease, arguing that his aggressive approach needs to better align with the demands of different match situations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Rishabh has to work hard on his physical fitness, consistency and temperament. His temperament is very vulnerable, turbulent. No player can say 'I am a born hitter, I have to hit every ball'. You might have that particular day when you get rid of every ball you want to hit. But you have to look into the circumstances, what format you are playing, and what the team wants you to do," Kirmani told PTI in an exclusive interview. “Rishabh Pant has to show his physical fitness” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Rishabh has to work hard on his physical fitness, consistency and temperament. His temperament is very vulnerable, turbulent. No player can say 'I am a born hitter, I have to hit every ball'. You might have that particular day when you get rid of every ball you want to hit. But you have to look into the circumstances, what format you are playing, and what the team wants you to do," Kirmani told PTI in an exclusive interview. “Rishabh Pant has to show his physical fitness” {{/usCountry}}

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The former Indian cricketer made it clear that Pant's place in the Indian side can no longer be taken for granted, insisting that the wicketkeeper-batter must earn his spot through performances.

"Wherever Rishabh Pant is selected, he has to show his physical fitness, he has to show his performance. He has to show his consistency is better than the other wicketkeepers competing with him. That's it," he said.

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