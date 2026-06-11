Rohit Sharma allays fitness concerns, answers biggest question ahead of Afghanistan ODIs with intense net session

Rohit Sharma has eased any concerns over his fitness after joining India's net session ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. The veteran opener had suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2026, but was recently cleared by the BCCI, as reported by Hindustan Times on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, Rohit drew plenty of attention during India's training session at the IS Bindra Stadium complex on Wednesday evening. Rohit Sharma trains hard in nets ahead of Afghanistan ODIs. (PTI)

Having already secured a convincing win over Afghanistan in the one-off Test, India will now turn their focus to the ODI series, which marks an important step in their preparations for next year's ODI World Cup. With several key players returning and combinations to be tested, the series offers an early opportunity to build momentum.

Even at 39, Rohit remains one of the biggest attractions whenever India takes the field. The former captain was closely watched as he went through his paces.

According to a report on news agency PTI, Rohit's session began away from the batting nets, where he spent a few minutes speaking with strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux before gradually easing into a set of light shuttle runs as part of his warm-up routine.

Ishan Kishan remained by his side throughout the drills as Rohit completed around five sets of shuttle runs.

There was little to suggest any lingering fitness concerns. He moved freely and completed the session without any visible signs of discomfort. The real attention, though, arrived once he strapped on the pads and headed towards the nets.

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For the next hour, all eyes were on the veteran opener as he rotated between the fast bowlers' nets and the spinners' enclosure. The coaching staff kept a close watch, teammates occasionally glanced over, and the small group of onlookers followed every shot with interest.

The early exchanges were typical of a batter returning after a brief layoff. Rohit appeared to be finding his rhythm, focusing on timing and getting a feel for the conditions rather than forcing the pace. There were a few mistimed strokes and tentative moments, but the session was more about reacclimatising to match preparation than making a statement.