Ben Stokes warned against emotional retirement as Nasser Hussain launches staunch defence: ‘He will be in a dark place’

Things are not looking good for Ben Stokes at the moment. Having already been left out of England's squad for the second Test against New Zealand, questions are now being raised about his immediate future in the national setup. The fallout from the nightclub controversy has only intensified the scrutiny surrounding the all-rounder, with his decision to breach the team's curfew proving costly. Ben Stokes' future is in doubt now. (Action Images via Reuters)

Stokes and Gus Atkinson are currently under investigation by the ECB after allegedly breaking England's midnight curfew following the team's victory in the first Test at Lord's. The incident has sparked criticism and placed both players firmly under the spotlight at a time when discipline and accountability are being closely examined.

With Stokes unavailable, Joe Root will take charge as England's interim captain for the second Test against New Zealand, adding another significant twist to an already turbulent period for the side.

While reports suggest Stokes is weighing up his future in Test cricket, some critics have gone a step further, questioning whether he should face suspension over the incident.

With Stokes facing intense scrutiny following the nightclub controversy and his exclusion from England's second Test against New Zealand, former captain Nasser Hussain has rallied behind the all-rounder. Hussain pointed to Stokes' long record of service and match-winning contributions for England, arguing that his achievements for the national side should not be overlooked amid the current criticism.

"Ben Stokes has been there for England a lot," Hussain told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast. "He's been there as a captain, he's been there as a player at their finest moments - 50 over World Cups, T20 World Cups.

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“Ben Stokes' been a warrior for England” Hussain acknowledged the seriousness of Stokes' actions but stopped short of calling for harsher punishment. While he admitted the England captain had made a major mistake, he argued that the incident should not define his career.

"He's been a warrior for England and he got it wrong this time - he got it horribly wrong. I don't think that is a sackable offence. Ben will be in a dark place at the moment. I just hope Ben doesn't think 'I've let so many people down that I'm going to retire. I'm going to make an emotional decision and retire', because I think that would be a really sad way [to end] for one of England's greats," he added.

He concluded with an emotional appeal, saying a player of Stokes' stature deserves a far better ending than one shaped by controversy and regret.

"One of England's greats should not go out like that. I think he deserves better. I do feel a bit sad if this was the last we saw of Ben Stokes - I really hope it's not," he concluded.