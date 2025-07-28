Rishabh Pant ends silence after being ruled out of series against England: 'Will begin my rehab once...'

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant finally broke his silence on being ruled out of the remainder of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy due to a foot fracture, saying he will begin his rehab process once his fracture heals. The wicketkeeper-batter has been advised six weeks of rest after sustaining a nasty blow on his foot. The incident happened on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, where he inside-edged a reverse sweep onto his foot off the bowling of Chris Woakes. Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy(Rishabh Pant - X)

Pant immediately went down in pain, and the physios came charging out. He was then escorted out of the field in a golf-cart-like vehicle. Subsequent scans showed a foot fracture, and hence, he was ruled out of the series. The incident happened when the left-handed batter was batting on 37 in the first innings.

The southpaw, however, came out to bat in the first innings on the second day, and he went on to score a half-century before being dismissed by Jofra Archer. He was even ready to bat on the final day. However, the need did not arise as Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja kept England at bay, helping India walk away with a memorable draw.

"Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines and giving it my 100 per cemt," Pant wrote in a statement on X.

"Playing for my country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love," he added.

N Jagadeesan named replacement for Rishabh Pant

The BCCI on Sunday confirmed that Pant has indeed been ruled out of the last Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval, which is set to begin on Thursday, July 31.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress, and the team wishes him a speedy recovery,” the board said in its official statement.

The Men’s Selection Committee named Narayan Jagadeesan as the replacement for Rishabh Pant.

Pant was one of the standout performers for India in the ongoing series, which England leads 2-1. The 27-year-old left-handed batter scored 479 runs in seven innings. He smashed twin centuries in the series opener at Headingley.

He even played a gritty knock of 74 in the first innings of the Lord's Test despite being hit on the hand while trying to collect a Jasprit Bumrah delivery.