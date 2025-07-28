Gautam Gambhir goes against his own beliefs for Rishabh Pant inside Team India dressing room: 'I hate talking about...'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir went against his own philosophy on Sunday to deliver a stirring dressing room speech, saluting Rishabh Pant’s courageous effort. Pant, despite battling injury, played a key role in helping India secure a draw in Manchester. The result not only kept the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series alive but also perfectly set up the decider at The Oval, starting Thursday. Gautam Gambhir's dressing room speech for Rishabh Pant

During India's first innings in Manchester, Pant had suffered from a fractured toe while batting after being hit by a yorker from Chris Woakes. He was carted off the ground and taken to the hospital for medical scan, after which he was advised six weeks of rest, thus ruling him out of the series right then.

However, on the following morning, less than 24 hours after the injury, Pant hobbled down the Old Trafford stairs and limped his way to the crease to continue his knock. He added 17 more runs to his overnight score of an unbeaten 37 to score a valiant fifty, a knock that laid the foundation for India to pull off a draw in the Test match.

In a video shared on the official ‘Indian Cricket Team’ Instagram page, Gambhir was full of praise for Pant’s act, saying he had inspired not just every player in the dressing room but also the next generation of stars.

“The foundation of this Test team will be based on what Rishabh has done for this team. I hate talking about individuals. I have never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You have not only inspired this dressing room, but the next generation. This is what you have done and the legacy you have created for yourself and for everyone in this dressing room. So very well done, and the country will always be proud of you,” Gambhir said.

Rishabh Pant sends final rallying cry before Oval finale

Pant has been officially ruled out of the final Test match against England as the selectors picked N Jagadeeshan as his replacement, although Dhruv Jurel will likely fill in the spot in the playing XI for the match at The Oval.

Ahead of the series decider, Pant sent a message to his teammates.

“The only message I'm going to give my team is, let's win it, guys. Let's do it for the country. Just a gesture from my side. Whatever it takes to make our team win or put the team forward instead of thinking about the personal goal, that was all for me. Definitely, it's been amazing the way they backed me. The team is under pressure. Everything is there, but when the whole country stand behind you for the same cause, that is something. That emotion is difficult to explain, how proud I feel to represent my country,” he said.