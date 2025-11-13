Rishabh Pant finds his rhythm during nets session, gears up for comeback in SA Tests: ‘After injury, it’s never easy'

Rishabh Pant is back in full fitness and was in action in the nets on Wednesday at Eden Gardens ahead of the opening Test match against South Africa, which is scheduled to begin on Friday. Pant sustained an injury in July when a delivery by Chris Woakes fractured his toe during the Test series in England. Making his return, he played for India in the unofficial Tests vs South Africa A in Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant was in full during a nets session on Wednesday.(X)

In a video posted by BCCI on X, an extremely happy Pant spoke about his much-anticipated comeback. "Rishabh Pant is feeling a lot of gratitude for life," he said, also showing a thumbs-up gesture to the camera.

In the video, he could be seen doing drills and also enjoying himself with his teammates. "After injury, its never easy to comeback. But god has been kind always. He has blessed me always, this time also, very happy to be back," he said.

"Every time I take on the field, one thing I always try to be is grateful that god has been kind. That is why I always see up, thank god, parents, my family and everyone who has supported me. Then I take on the field.

‘Focus on the controllables’

"One thing I always do is focus on the controllables. Luck is one thing which you can't control. So I try not to think of that as there are so many factors that we don't factor in. So we need to keep our mind where we can focus only on what matters," he said.

In the video, Pant could also be seen practising wicketkeeping with Shubman Gill batting. Later, he also did some batting practice, showcasing his shot selection.