Rishabh Pant fined INR 12 lakh despite win vs CSK as IPL confirms breach in Code of Conduct

Rishabh Pant's night in Lucknow ended with a win for Lucknow Super Giants, but the LSG captain still had an official penalty attached to it after the IPL confirmed action over his team’s over-rate against Chennai Super Kings. Rishabh Pant for LSG. (PTI)

The development came after match 59 of IPL 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket Stadium, where LSG beat CSK but were found to have maintained a slow over-rate during the contest.

Rishabh Pant fined after LSG’s slow over-rate offence Pant has been fined under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate offences. Since this was LSG’s first offence of the season under the rule, the penalty remained limited to the captain’s fine.

The IPL confirmed that Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakh for the offence.

The fine means Pant carried an official consequence on a night where LSG still walked away with the result they needed. The sanction places responsibility on the captain for the team’s over-rate management during the game.

Under the IPL’s Code of Conduct, slow over-rate penalties are imposed on the captain when a team fails to complete its overs within the required time limit. The first offence generally leads to a monetary fine for the captain, while repeated offences can lead to heavier penalties.

For Pant, the fine came on a night that had already generated discussion because of LSG’s tactical calls. After the game against CSK, Pant addressed the decision on the batting order and said he had been ready to bat, but the team decided to give opportunities to players who had not received enough chances.

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Pant’s post-match comments suggested that the final call involved the wider team think tank. He said he was thinking repeatedly about whether he should go in or not, but added that sometimes a captain has to respect the decision taken within the group.

That context made the night more layered. On one hand, LSG won the match, and Pant’s side took the points. On the other hand, the over-rate fine underlined that the captain remains the official point of responsibility under tournament rules, regardless of how many voices are involved in tactical calls during the game.

The IPL advisory formally recorded the offence as LSG’s first of the season. That kept the penalty at INR 12 lakh, with no further sanction announced.

IPL MEDIA ADVISORY

May 16, 2026

Match 59, LSG vs CSK - Code of Conduct

Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 59 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday.

As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakhs.

IPL