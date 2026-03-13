Rishabh Pant fires up LSG camp with strong message ahead of IPL 2026: ‘If we don’t talk about cricket’

Rishabh Pant returns in the colours of Lucknow Super Giants with renewed determination to help the franchise end its wait for an IPL title while also chasing his own first trophy in the league. Pant was roped in by Lucknow last season for a record-breaking INR 27 crore, but the campaign did not unfold the way either the player or the team had hoped. The wicketkeeper batter managed 269 runs in 14 matches, with an unbeaten 118 standing out as his best effort. He finished the season with a strike rate of 133.16, numbers that fell short of the lofty expectations around him as Lucknow ended up seventh on the table. Rishabh Pant had a forgettable last season. (AFP)

Ahead of the new season, Lucknow have reshaped their squad by bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis and several young prospects, while also securing the services of Arjun Tendulkar and Mohammed Shami through trades.

During a training session ahead of the new season, Pant called on his LSG teammates to strengthen their bond and keep communication open within the group. Speaking to the squad, the skipper underlined the value of exchanging ideas and learning from one another, adding that such conversations are vital if the team wants to grow together and create the right environment in the dressing room.

“A lot of people are from last year. A few new faces for sure. Welcome, everyone. Let’s look to build the relationships. If we don’t talk about cricket, we’re not going to improve. As an individual, let’s take whatever we can from all these gentlemen here and try to build something for this season to look forward to," Pant said in a video on LSG's social media channel.