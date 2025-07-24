'Rishabh Pant hardly put his foot on the ground': Ricky Ponting says injury 'doesn't look good at all' for India

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who observed Rishabh Pant from close quarters during his stint as the head coach with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said the left-handed batter's injury doesn't “look good” for the visitors, and the immediate swelling on his foot has him really worried. The southpaw got injured on Day 1 of the Manchester Test while trying to go for a reverse sweep off the bowling of Chris Woakes. Rishabh Pant being assisted by a physio after an injury on day one of the fourth Test. (PTI)

Pant was batting on 37 when the incident happened. Off the bowling of Woakes, Pant went for a reverse sweep, but he only managed to inside edge the ball onto his foot. He survived the LBW appeal and the subsequent DRS from England. However, he was in immediate pain as the physio came charging out.

Pant was unable to stand properly and had to be taken off the field in a golf cart-like vehicle. The wicketkeeper-batter also visited the hospital, and reports are awaited. At this stage, it looks unlikely that Pant will take any further part in the contest.

“He hardly put his foot on the ground. He rolled around for 6-8 minutes before the golf cart came in. The immediate swelling was the worry for me. I've had a metatarsal injury myself, and they're small, fragile bones,” said Ponting on Sky Sports.

“The fact that he couldn't put any weight on it doesn't look good at all. If it's broken, he will be out of the game. If it's not, then they will do anything they can to get him back out there. Hopefully, he doesn't play any more reverse sweeps,” he added.

‘Massive dent on India's chance'

At stumps on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, India's score read 264/4 with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease. Ponting feels India will surely miss Pant's absence if he is to play no further part in the match or the series.

“Thinking about the situation of the game as well, Shardul has come out and played nicely, but with the way Rishabh plays and the momentum he brings to the Indian team, that is what they will potentially miss the most. Someone who can put the pressure on the opposition,” said Ponting.

“For Indian fans, keep fingers crossed and hope it is not as serious as it looks. If he is out of the remainder of the game, then that leaves a massive dent on India's chance, not only in this game, but the remainder of the series,” he added.

After the close of play on Day 1, the BCCI issued an update on Pant, saying the wicketkeeper-batter is “being monitored” by the Medical Team after undergoing scans at the hospital. Further details are awaited.