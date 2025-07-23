Rishabh Pant leaves the field in ambulance after suffering gruesome injury, screams in pain; India pray for his recovery

A moment of pure agony unfolded in the middle during the fourth Test in Manchester, as Rishabh Pant had to be driven off the field in a mini-ambulance car after sustaining a serious blow to his right foot. The incident took place in the 68th over of India's innings, when Pant attempted an audacious reverse sweep to a fuller, slower delivery from Chris Woakes. The shot backfired badly, as the ball thudded into his boot, leaving the southpaw instantly writhing in pain. Rishabh Pant in visible pain after being hit on the toe(X)

There was a loud lbw appeal from England, which was turned down on-field, but the real concern quickly shifted to Pant’s injury. Replays confirmed a faint under-edge had saved him, but that proved little consolation. He was visibly in distress, unable to stand properly, and the swelling on his foot, accompanied by visible bleeding, suggested something far more serious than just a bruise.

Having already hurt his finger in the previous match, this fresh blow further added to Pant’s physical woes. The physio rushed in to assess the damage, and after a brief attempt to help him walk, it became clear he could not continue. A small medical vehicle was summoned to escort him off, with Pant clutching his leg and grimacing as the car slowly drove him away.

Pant's injury is a setback for India, who are chasing a series-levelling victory to keep their hopes of a series win alive in England. The side is currently trailing 2-1 after three Tests. Pant suffered a finger injury while keeping in the first innings of the previous Test at Lord's and couldn't keep further in the match. He did, however, bat in both innings, and also scored a gritty half-century in the first.

India will be desperate for Pant’s injury to be less serious than it looked, but the signs aren’t promising. A damaged foot could all but rule him out from keeping again in this Test, and even his chances of returning to bat on Day 2 appear bleak if the swelling and pain persist.

Jadeja joins Sudharsan

After Pant was forced to retire hurt with the injury, Ravindra Jadeja, who has four successive centuries off his last four innings in Tests, joined the crease alongside Sai Sudharsan. The youngster marked his return in the XI with a gritty half-century and India would be hoping for Sudharsan to continue with the same intensity, more so after Pant's unexpected departure.