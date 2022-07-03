'He's the Brian Lara of wicketkeepers': Ex-Pakistan captain makes massive statement on Rishabh Pant after 5th Test ton

Team India posted a strong score of 416 on Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Edgbaston. The side's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant produced a magnificent performance in the innings, as he smashed 146 off just 111 deliveries, hitting 20 fours and four sixes. Pant came at a time when India were reeling at 64/3, and even as the side lost another two wickets following his arrival, Pant continued on his naturally aggressive approach as he counter-attacked the English bowlers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant, alongside Ravindra Jadeja (104), forged a 222-run stand for the sixth wicket before departing during the final hour of the first day. Following his knock, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif lauded the young Pant and went on to say that he is the “Brian Lara of wicketkeepers.”

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar stunned with Bumrah's freak show against Stuart Broad, reacts to India captain's carnage on Twitter

“He's the Brian Lara of wicketkeepers. This match is taking place in Birmingham, the same place where Brian Lara scored 501 for Warwickshire. Pant has shown glimpses of that today. Pant has limited feet movement, but he can pick the ball really well,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

Talking about his innings, Latif said that Pant took his chances and attacked the English bowlers even as Ben Stokes attempted to put pressure with close-in fielders. Additionally, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper also praised Ravindra Jadeja for complimenting Pant throughout the partnership.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He let the ball come to him. 2-3 shots that he played towards midwicket against fast bowlers were outstanding. He played calculative cricket. England tried to put pressure with four slips and a gully, which meant there weren't enough fielders outside. So he took his chances,” said Latif.

“I would also credit Jadeja there. Normally, in such times, you can lose your partner at the other end. But he complimented him brilliantly.”

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bowl in Edgbaston. India are leading the five-Test series 2-1, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah is leading the side in the ongoing game in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON