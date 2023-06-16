Is Rishabh Pant on course for sensational comeback at World Cup 2023? India star's recovery surprises BCCI: Report

"Not bad yaar Rishabh," Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant captioned his internet-breaking post in which the injured cricketer shared another crucial update about his health. Taking giant strides towards full fitness after almost missing 6 months of competitive cricket, Pant has remained keen on staging a stunning comeback in a year where India are set to host the 50-over World Cup. The explosive Indian batter survived a horrific car crash on December 30 and the former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper was expected to miss the entire 2023 season.

Rishabh Pant with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and Co-owners of Delhi Capitals Ruchir Grandhi and Parth Jindal during the IPL 2023(PTI)

As per the latest developments, Pant is recovering faster than expected and the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) is leaving no stone unturned to fast-track his rehab. The Indian southpaw was recently seen walking without crutches for the first time after the tragic car crash. In a viral video shared by the India gloveman last month, Pant was seen throwing away his crutches as the star batter won several hearts on social media.

As they say: comebacks are always stronger than setbacks, Pant has reportedly impressed the BCCI by showing signs of a swift recovery. According to a report filed by ESPNcricinfo, the apex cricket board of India is trying to get Pant ready for the ODI World Cup this year. Under the guidance of physio S Rajnikanth, the injured batter is working on elevating his lower-body and upper-body mobility exercises. Rajnikanth has collaborated with multiple Indian age-group teams in the past. He has also worked with Delhi Capitals. The popular physio has helped the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and M Vijay when they were undergoing rehabilitation. Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj, who is a physio at the NCA, is monitoring Pant's recovery after the wicketkeeper-batter was airlifted to Mumbai.

The report suggested that Pant is also looking after interactive sessions among the age-group cricketers at the NCA. The aforementioned sessions are organised by NCA chief VVS Laxman. The 25-year-old last played for India when the Asian giants toured Bangladesh in December. Pant has missed the IPL 2023, Border-Gavaskar Trophy and final of the World Test Championship in the aftermath of the car accident. The Indian youngster has played 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is for the Asian giants.

