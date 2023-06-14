'Simple things can be difficult': Rishabh Pant breaks the internet with health update, 'Will miss World Cup' say fans

Rishabh Pant has been recovering from the horrific car crash he suffered in December last year and posting periodic updates about his health on his social media handles. In the most recent video that he posted, the wicketkeeper-batter can be seen attempting to climb stairs. Pant posted two different videos, the first showed him struggling to climb the fleet and the second showed him doing the same task with much more ease, thus indicating the progress he has made in his journey to returning to full fitness. Pant had started his recover at the NCA in April(Rishabh Pant Instagram)

Pant did not mention how old the first video was. He had earlier posted a video of him abandoning his crutches and showing that he could walk without support once again.

Pant's post on Wednesday drew a lot of reactions, most notably from his India teammate Axar Patel and women's team star Harleen Deol. While Axar posted a few emojis in support of Pant in the comments of his Instagram post, Deol said: “Well done boy, keep your bhangra performance ready”.

Fans on Twitter, meanwhile speculated as to how quickly Pant can return to action and lamented the fact that he could not play for India in the WTC Final against Australia, which India lost by 209 runs.

Pant is recovering from the injuries he sustained from a horrific car crash that he suffered on December 30, 2022 and this is set to keep him out of action for the rest of the year. His absence was first felt by his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals. Later, Pant was sorely missed in India's middle order during the WTC Final.

Pant had made a visit to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for one of DC's home games and in May, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that he interacted with the under-16 players present at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Pant started his rehabilitation at the NCA this April. The wicket-keeper batter had met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. After receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment. Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League and is also out of action in international cricket since the accident.

Regarded as one of the brightest talents in international cricket, Pant has been particularly succesully in Tests, despite his tendency to bat aggressively. Pant has scored 2271 runs in 33 matches at an average of 43.67 with five centuries and 11 half centuries. Pant has also scored an ODI century and has 865 runs in 30 matches in the format at an average of 34.60. Remarkably, Pant was yet to find a footing in T20Is before his accident, scoring 987 runs in 66 matches at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of just 126.37. In the IPL, Pant has scored 2838 runs at a strike rate of 147.97 and average of 34.61 with one century and 15 half centuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON