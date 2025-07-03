Rishabh Pant pulls up Shubman Gill after India captain jumps the gun over stump mic call: 'Pehle hi mat decide kar'

As Shubman Gill led from the front with a resilient century and Rishabh Pant threatened briefly during his stay at the crease, the stump mic picked up a moment that gave a clear insight into the action on the ground during India's first innings at Edgbaston. Amid shifting momentum and a softening ball, the duo were heard recalibrating their approach in real time, a telling glimpse into how India’s batters were adapting after a series of collapses haunted them in the first Test. Rishabh Pant cautions Shubman Gill(Instagram/Star Sports India)

“Dekh lenge call pe. Pehle hi mat decide kar kuch bhi. Call rakhenge ek,” Pant was heard telling Gill during their brief stay together at the crease. The conversation came after Pant observed that the ball had lost some of its hardness and was no longer carrying well through the off-side, which made quick singles riskier.

Gill, at the non-striker’s end, appeared to agree with the observation, indicating they wouldn’t push for sharp singles. But Pant, ever instinctive yet clear-headed, cautioned against jumping to conclusions. His message: make the call in the moment, but don’t predetermine the outcome.

Watch:

Gill, who scored his second century of the series and remained unbeaten on 114 at stumps on Day 1, was playing a captain’s knock built on patience. Pant, though dismissed for 25 after briefly taking on Shoaib Bashir, had already shown flashes of his intent and influence.

The game scenario at the time was delicate. India had lost wickets in a cluster, and with the lower order exposed early in the previous Test, every passage of play required control.

Gill's century

Gill was under pressure due to his team selection after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was rested, but the skipper played a dogged knock and barely put a foot wrong as he wore down the England bowlers while playing confident strokes.

Gill took 199 balls to bring up his seventh test hundred, the slowest of his career, but authoritative in the circumstances as he ended the day unbeaten on 114 while he had Ravindra Jadeja (41 not out) for company at stumps. India reached 310/5 at the end of the day, and the duo will be aiming to prevent a repeat of the previous Test, where the side endured a lower-order collapse after a strong opening day.