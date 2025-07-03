'When Shubman Gill last came to England, he was like Virat Kohli': Shastri reveals batting upgrade in Indian captain

Shubman Gill continued to stamp his authority as India’s new captain with another commanding century, steering his side through a tense opening day at Edgbaston. His unbeaten 114, a second hundred in as many matches as skipper, was a statement in leadership under pressure, with Gill facing significant criticism in terms of team selection and captaincy. Shubman Gill (R) succeeded Virat Kohli as India's No.4 after the latter's Test retirement(Getty/Reuters)

With Yashasvi Jaiswal blazing away for 87 at the other end, Gill remained the anchoring force, outlasting England’s bursts of aggression and holding the innings together through a testing evening spell. At just 25, and weeks into a role he inherited after Rohit Sharma's Test retirement, Gill is already showcasing the temperament of a long-term leader.

Gill stated before the start of the series that he didn't want to let the pressure of captaincy dictate the way he bats, and it showed in both his centuries so far. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who had worked with Gill during the latter's initial days in international cricket, also touched upon the improvement in the batter's technique. Shastri drew a comparison between Gill and Kohli to highlight how the current Indian skipper has worked particularly on his defence.

“I think the biggest difference is that he has worked on his defence. When he last came to England, he was like Virat, played with hard hands and pushed at the ball. Now, the top hand is in much more control,” Shastri told Sky Sports Cricket.

“He allows the ball to come and hit the bat. He's trusting his defence. We know he has all the shots in the book. He's a lovely driver of the ball, and can pull as well. But just that little work on defence has done him a world of good.”

Aim to convert century to a big knock

Gill, who witnessed his maiden Test century as captain go in vain at Headingley despite five Indian hundreds, understands the fragility of scoreboard dominance. India’s twin collapses in the first Test still linger in memory, and it’s precisely this awareness that lent weight to his 99-run unbroken stand with Ravindra Jadeja after a mid-innings wobble.

The Indian skipper would be aiming to keep his head composed and steer the innings along when he returns to bat on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test. India lost the opening match by five wickets.