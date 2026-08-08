Rishabh Pant issues plea to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami after 'land acquisition nightmare’: ‘It’s been 3 years'

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Saturday morning reached out to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to help him with land acquisition in the state. Pant, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the upcoming two-match Test series, said he wants to acquire land in Uttarakhand so he can shift his base from Delhi and build his first home in his native state.

Rishabh Pant reached out to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (HT_PRINT)

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Pant took to social media to make the request, tagging the Uttarakhand CM in his lengthy post, which he shared at 12:46 AM. He also revealed that he had been trying to find a suitable piece of land in the state for three years, but his efforts hadn't paid off.

Also Read: Uttarakhand CM responds after Rishabh Pant seeks help to shift back home: ‘Your sentiment of returning here…’

The 28-year-old, time and time again in his post, made it clear that it was all about returning to his native state. He also expressed his desire to help Uttarakhand after years of representing the national team.

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{{^usCountry}} “@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it’s been 3 years didn’t get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir,” Pant wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it’s been 3 years didn’t get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir,” Pant wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

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‘Not a gift’

Pant also made it categorically clear that he was not seeking a gift from the authorities; rather, he wanted to buy the piece of land from the government. He said that while the gift would be “lovely for representation”, but he wants to do it on his own.

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“A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn’t know how to do it,” Pant wrote in another tweet.

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Speaking of Pant, he's currently part of the Indian squad taking part in the three-day warm-up match against SLC XI ahead of the two Tests against Sri Lanka, beginning August 15.

Pant started off the game as a wicketkeeper, but later on Day 1, he went off the field, and Dhruv Jurel replaced him behind the stumps. There were no injury concerns, and it was all about giving each player some rest in hot and humid conditions.

The last few months have seen Pant becoming only an one-format player, as he finds himself out of the ODI and T20I teams.