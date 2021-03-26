'Only a few players can do what he is doing across formats': Ian Bell lauds 'phenomenal' Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant showcased his talent with the bat once again on Friday as he smashed seven sixes and three fours to hammer 77 runs in 40 balls in the 2nd ODI against England in Pune. Pant came into the middle after India had lost captain Virat Kohli for 66, and needed someone to push on the accelerator.

Pant's sensational innings gave India the push they need to take their total to 336/8 in 50 overs, setting a tough task for England.

India vs England 2nd ODI - LIVE!

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former England cricketer Ian Bell praised Pant for his innings.

"Yeah, it was brilliant. And he actually just got himself in. It was a mature innings. But seven sixes. It is just phenomenal to think about," Bell said.

"I thought that partnership with KL Rahul was again perfect. Doing what he did, he sort of anchored the innings, played through. Pant again recognised that moment what he needed to do," Bell added.

"And to hit seven sixes, going into the last 10 overs. And Hardik Pandya doing what he did," he further said.

'I mean there are only certain players who can do that in the world what he (Pant) is doing across all three formats. It is pretty incredible for a young player. He seems to be getting at better and better. But brilliant innings, and a real nice template for an ODI inning what India have done today," Bell signed off.