Rishabh Pant reveals thought process behind playing reverse sweep against James Anderson

Reacting on his reverse sweep off James Anderson that became the talking point of the cricketing world on Friday, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he had premeditate the shot but needed some luck to go his way for the perfect execution.

In the first ball of the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Pant played the reverse sweep off Anderson that flew over the slips and into the boundary on Day 2 of the India vs England fourth Test match in Ahmedabad.

"You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, but if luck is going your way you can take the odd chance,” Pant said reacting about his reverse flick that amazed England cricketers including Anderson himself.

Pant, who scored his third Test hundred to put India in the driver’s seat, shifted gears and went into an overdrive as soon Root took the new ball at the of 80 overs.

Pant brought up his hundred – his first on home soil - with six off Root.

"I get the license most of the time, but I have to assess the situation and take the game head on. I like to make the team win and if the crowd is entertained by that, I'm happy," he said.

Pant came in when India's batsmen had been choked for runs on a difficult track. The 23-year-old displayed tremendous game sense to first bide his time before taking a worn out attack to the cleaners. He completed his hundred with an audacious six off Dom Bess.

The southpaw, who not so long ago was criticised for his reckless approach, said he needed to be cautious considering the match situation.

"If the bowlers are bowling well respect it and take the singles, and that was on my mind. I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react - that's the USP (unique selling point) of my game," he said.

The 23-year-old anchored India's innings, sharing 41 with opener Rohit Sharma (49 off 144 balls) first and then forging a 113-run partnership with Washington Sundar (60 not out).

