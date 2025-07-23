Rishabh Pant rushed to Manchester hospital for scans; Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill worried, but if he can stand...

India's worst nightmare may just have come true. Rishabh Pant, one of their in-form batters, could be ruled out of the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester, let alone the series. Pant was driven off the field in an ambulance after a yorker from Chris Woakes struck him flush on the right toe. Pant immediately started limping, but the extent of the injury became clear when the physios rushed to the ground and checked on him. As Pant took his foot out of the shoes, it had a small cut with blood pouring out. More concerningly, the part of the foot had a decent amount of swelling. Rishabh Pant was in immense pain, unable to stand(PTI)

Every time the physio touched the bruised area, Pant screamed in agony. He could be seen constantly urging the physio to stop; such was the pain he was in. Pant could not even get back to his feet – he was helped by Akash Deep and one of the physios. Eventually, it required an ambulance to wheel him off the ground. This was the second time in two matches that Pant copped an injury. However, going by the expressions on Pant's face as he was being carried off, you knew this was a lot more serious than his nail chipping accident at Lord's.

The latest from the Old Trafford cricket stadium is that Pant has been rushed to a nearby hospital for scans, and necessary measures will be taken as soon as the reports come in. Sai Sudharsan, who anchored India's innings with a maiden Test fifty, addressed the PC and delivered not great news. "Oh, he was in a lot of pain, and he's now at the hospital taking scans. We'll know about the update probably soon. If he’s not coming back in this match, it's obviously a blow, but the other batters are also ready to do their part," he said, confirming it's not looking too bright for the India wicketkeeper. The mood inside the dressing room is tense as well. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill are worried – and rightly so – but amid all the gloom, there is some positive development.

BCCI issues official statement on Rishabh Pant's injury

"Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He was taken for scans from the stadium. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the BCCI said in an official statement.

The team management believes that if Pant can stand, there is a good chance he will come and bat at some point. Swellings are never a good sign. Often, they indicate a fracture; even a hairline crack is enough to cause insurmountable pain and end Pant's tour. But if it's not, not all is lost.

What happens to India's chances if this is it for Rishabh Pant?

Still, in the worst-case scenario, if this indeed is the last we see of Pant in the series, it affects India's chances terribly. Already down 1-2 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Pant getting ruled out is no less than a body blow for India. With Pant out, India will technically resume their innings on 264/5, with just Washington Sundar as the last recognised batter to come. Remember, this isn't a concussion, so there's no way Dhruv Jurel can bat for him. Yes, he can keep wicket coming in as a substitute, but at the same time, substitutes can only field, not bat or bowl.

Pant's injury is not what India needed. They are already dealing with multiple injuries, with Akash Deep ruled out due to a groin strain and Arshdeep Singh ailing a cut finger. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has already been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury. And adding Pant to this list only diminishes their chances of staging a come-from-behind victory.

Pant is the second-highest run-scorer in the series (462) behind his captain Gill. He scored twin centuries in the series opener at Leeds, becoming the first and only Indian keeper to do so, and smashed a couple of half-centuries each at Edgbaston and Lord's. Even in Manchester, Pant came to bat when India had lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill in quick succession and put on a fifty-plus partnership with Sudharsan, playing out a tricky little period after tea. He was on 37 off 48 balls, having struck two fours and a six, before he attempted a reverse scoop, only to miss it as the ball hit his toe.