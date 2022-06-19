'It is for you guys to decide how I am doing': Rishabh Pant's blunt response on his performance as batter, captain

Rain played spoilsport in the fifth and final T20I of the series between India and South Africa, forcing both sides to share the trophy. Only 3.3 overs of play was possible before the rain eventually led to the abandonment of the match in Bengaluru. Team India had made an incredible comeback in the series after losing the first two games, beating the Proteas by 48 runs in Vizag before registering an emphatic 82-run win in Rajkot.

Following the game, captain Rishabh Pant reflected on India's performances and his own captaincy in the series.

“There are a lot of positives. The way the team showed character from 0-2 down was a huge positive. We are in a nice spot as we are finding different ways to win the game,” Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I can only think about giving my 100% as a player and captain. It is for you guys to decide on how I am doing as a player and captain, I can only focus on giving my 100% every time I go on the field and keep improving.”

Pant also had a cheeky remark on his lost tosses; the wicketkeeper-batter failed to win the toss in any of the five matches against South Africa. “This is the first time I have lost so many tosses, but it is not in my control,” said Pant.

The 24-year-old will be next seen in action during the fifth Test of the series against England between July 1-5, and Pant said that he will be aiming for an improved batting performance during the game.

“We will be keen to win the Test we are going to play in England and from a personal point of view I am keen to contribute more to the team with the bat,” said Pant.

The Indian T20I team, meanwhile, will return to action later this month when it takes on Ireland in a two-T20I series. While Pant will be preparing for the England Test, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the side in the shortest format.

