Rishabh Pant's one-word reply to English reporter asking about his batting position after century in Edgbaston

Rishabh Pant's audacity to reverse sweep one of the best fast bowlers in the world, his confidence in completing a century with two big hits after entering the 90s may give an impression of a complex individual who has his own unique methods of dealing with even the most difficult of situations but the reality is slightly different. While the second part about having his own way holds true, complexity is the last thing that one would associate Rishabh Pant with. He has one of the simplest of approaches to dealing with fast bowlers and also life. Both of those qualities came to the fore during Day 1 of India vs England fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Pant smashed a record-breaking 146 off 111 balls to give England a taste of their own medicine and then came up with the simplest of answers in the press conference.

After the close of play, Pant was asked by an English journalist whether he swapped positions with Shreyas Iyer and walked out to bat at number five to which Pant gave a direct one line - can be treated as one word too - answer.

Reporter: Were you originally coming in at six and did you swap positions with Shreyas Iyer?

Pant: No

Reporter: You were always coming at five?

Pant: Yeah, I was always coming at five

At 98 for five, India were staring down the barrel but Pant (146 off 111 balls) scripted a remarkable turnaround in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163) as the duo shared a match-changing 222-run stand off 239 balls. Pant, who rendered the England bowlers helpless, hammered 19 boundaries and four sixes, in his awe-inspiring effort. The rain in the morning meant only 73 overs could be bowled on the opening day. Having faced criticism for his struggles in white-ball cricket recently, Pant continued his love affair with the red-ball format by smashing his fifth century overall and fourth in overseas conditions.

"I was just focussing on the ball. Yes, the pressure was there because when you lose 3-4 wickets early on. You've got to build a partnership but at the same time, if you focus on the result, you might not get the result. I tried to focus process which gives me results most of the time.

"As a player, I try not to think about what the opposition wants to do. It's more about what I want to do and reding the game situation," Pant said.

