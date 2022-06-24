Watch: Rishabh Pant scoop-flicks Umesh Yadav for a six to reach fifty, video breaks internet in India vs Leicestershire

Rishabh Pant gave his India teammates a fair bit of workout on the second day of the warm-up match against Leicestershire on Friday. Turning up for Leicestershire along with Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Cheteshwar Pujara, Pant hit a flurry of boundaries against the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur to work his way to a brisk fifty. While it is nothing unusual to see some unorthodox strokes when Pant bats for long in any form of the game, the India left-handed wicketkeeper-batter's scoop-flick off Umesh Yadav was one to watch on repeat mode.

India vs Leicestershire live score

Pant was batting on 45 off 72 balls when Umesh ran in and bowled a length delivery just outside the leg stump. Pant bent down on one knee and flicked it for a six over long leg to bring up his fifty. The video of Pant's six was widely circulated on social media.

Watch Video: Rishabh Pant scoop-flicks Umesh Yadav for a six to reach fifty in India vs Leicesrershire match

That was not the only Pant shot that caught the imagination of Twitter users on Friday. The left-hander also hit a couple of smashing cover drives of Shami's bowling in the early part of his innings.

After reaching his fifty, Pant started to score at a rapid pace. He scored 25 runs off just 9 balls hitting Siraj and Umesh for multiple boundaries and raced to 76 off 82 balls. He was finally dismissed when he tried to slog sweep Ravindra Jadeja for a big six and ended up getting a top edge.

Pant hit 14 fours and a six in his stroke-filled innings. He also forged important partnerships with Rishi Patel and Roman Walker to help Leicester get close to India's first innings total.

At the Tea break, Leicestershire were 213 for 7, trailing India by 33 runs. Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, picking up three wickets. Siraj, Shardul and Jadeja were also among the wickets.

This is India's only practise match before they take on England in the 'fifth Test' in Birmingham on July 1.

