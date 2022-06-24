India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 2: IND declare on 246/8, spotlight on Pujara and Pant

India vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match Day 2 Live Score: India will resume the second day of the Leicestershire warm-up on 248/6 and a lot will depend on KS Bharat, who is unbeaten on 70, as to how many more will the Indian team get. On Day 1, India's top order couldn't fire and the big guns Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed for 25 and 33 respectively. However, Bharat's half-century and some solid resistance from the lower order helped India recover from 82/5 to 246/8. The eighth-wicket partnership between Bharat and Mohammed Shami is 32 off 38 balls. With Leicestershire two wickets away from bowling out India, all eyes will be on Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant, who will get to bat for the home team today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON